Matt Beard tributes: Man Utd boss Marc Skinner remembers ‘beautiful human’

Manchester United boss Marc Skinner has paid tribute to a “beautiful human” following the death of former Liverpool manager Matt Beard.

Beard, who won back-to-back Women’s Super League titles with Liverpool in 2013 and 2014, died on Saturday aged 47.

Liverpool postponed their WSL fixture against Aston Villa on Sunday and another of his former clubs, Burnley, postponed their Women’s National League match against West Brom.

Skinner told BBC Sport Beard was “as iconic as Emma (Hayes) is in the game”, adding: “He has helped women’s football for a long, long time.

“He has come from grassroots all the way up. In this sad, sombre moment it is nice to reflect on a beautiful human and somebody that I was very fond of.

“I hope the women’s football family comes together and in general the football family to celebrate a wonderful human and somebody I know will live long in the memory of everybody.

“Rather than the sadness, congratulations on the life you had. You have touched many people and your memory will live long and forever.”

Fara Williams, a member of Beard’s Liverpool side which won back-to-back titles, told BBC 5 Live: “The warmth he gave people. Whenever you came into contact with him there was something special about him.

“Just a special guy. I wish he was here to see and feel that from all of us. He was one of a kind and had the purest of souls.”

Beard had two spells in charge of Liverpool, rejoining the club in 2021 following spells with Boston Breakers in the United States, West Ham and Bristol City.

He guided Liverpool to promotion back to the WSL in his first season back at the helm and remained in charge until February.

After leaving Liverpool, Beard was announced as Burnley boss in June but resigned in August after a short spell in charge.

The Merseyside club announced the death of the 47-year-old late on Saturday in a club statement and confirmed on Sunday morning their match against Aston Villa would not go ahead.

Liverpool posted on X: “Following the sudden and tragic news of the passing of former LFC Women manager Matt Beard, the match at Villa Park – scheduled for 12pm BST – will not take place.”

WSL champions Chelsea’s meeting with Leicester, Brighton’s match with West Ham and Arsenal’s trip to Manchester United all went ahead with a minute’s silence being held ahead of kick-off.