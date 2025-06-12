Arne Slot eyes former Rangers manager to beef up Liverpool backroom staff
The Liverpool manager is in need of reinforcements in his coaching staff after Johnny Heitinga’s departure
Giovanni van Bronckhorst is a leading contender to join Liverpool’s coaching staff as Arne Slot looks for a replacement for the departed Johnny Heitinga.
Slot is considering the case of his fellow Dutchman as he looks to beef up his backroom team after Heitinga left to become manager of Ajax.
Van Bronckhorst has an extensive managerial career in his own right after taking charge of Feyenoord, Guangzhou, Rangers and Besiktas.
The 50-year-old was Rangers manager when they lost 7-1 to Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool but also took them to the Europa League final.
Like Slot, he won the Eredivisie title while in charge of Feyenoord. The former Arsenal and Barcelona midfielder and left-back was also a Champions League winner as a player in 2006 and captained the Netherlands in the 2010 World Cup final, his final match before retiring.
Slot has a long working relationship with Sipke Hulshoff, his assistant at Feyenoord, but brought former Everton player Heitinga on board last summer, aware of his greater experience in the Premier League.
