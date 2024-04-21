Liverpool draw level with Arsenal at top of table after victory over Fulham

Sign up to the Independent's betting newsletter for the latest tips and offers Sign up to the Independent's betting newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Liverpool moved level on points with Premier League leaders Arsenal after a 3-1 win at Fulham.

Three days after bowing out of the Europa League and one week after a damaging home league defeat by Crystal Palace, Jurgen Klopp’s side got back on track.

Trent Alexander-Arnold’s opener was cancelled out by Timothy Castagne before Ryan Gravenberch’s first league goal for the Reds and Diogo Jota’s effort lifted them one point above Manchester City, who have a game in hand.

Everton took a huge step towards Premier League safety as long-range efforts from Idrissa Gueye and Dwight McNeil in either half secured a 2-0 home win against relegation rivals Nottingham Forest.

The Toffees have climbed five points clear of the bottom three and have a game in hand on most of their fellow strugglers, while Forest stay one point above the drop zone.

Forest were left furious after referee Anthony Taylor and VAR ignored three penalty appeals at Goodison Park - all against Ashley Young - and issued a statement on social media after the game criticising those decisions.

Everton substitute Beto left the field on a stretcher after a clash of heads late in the match and was taken to hospital, with his club later confirming he had been knocked unconscious.

Aston Villa maintained their top-four challenge by coming from behind to beat Bournemouth 3-1 at Villa Park. Dominic Solanke converted his 18th league goal of the season from the penalty spot to give Bournemouth a first-half lead.

Villa hit back through Morgan Rogers on the stroke of half-time and made light of their midweek exploits when defeating Lille on penalties to reach the Europa Conference League semi-finals with further goals from Moussa Diaby and Leon Bailey.

Unai Emery’s side are six points above fifth-placed Tottenham, who have two games in hand.

West Ham completed a miserable week by being hammered 5-2 at London rivals Crystal Palace.

The Hammers, knocked out of the Europa League by Bayer Leverkusen on Thursday, were 4-0 down at Selhurst Park after 31 minutes.

Michael Olise, Eberechi Eze, Emerson Palmieri’s own goal and Jean-Philippe Mateta put Palace in total control and Michail Antonio reduced the deficit before the break.

Dominant Palace struck again through Mateta’s second and Tyrick Mitchell’s late own goal was scant consolation for David Moyes’ Hammers.