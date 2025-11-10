Liverpool complain to PGMOL about Virgil van Dijk’s disallowed goal at Man City

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Liverpool have contacted referees’ chief Howard Webb to raise concerns about the interpretation of the rules concerning Virgil van Dijk’s disallowed goal in the 3-0 defeat to Manchester City.

The Netherlands captain’s header was ruled out on the field and reviewed by VAR due to Andy Robertson, in an offside position, ducking under the ball.

It was a pivotal moment with the score at 1-0 and afterwards head coach Arne Slot said it was “obvious and clear a wrong decision had been made”.

A PGMOL statement at the time claimed Robertson was “deemed to be making an obvious action directly in front of the goalkeeper” but the PA news agency understands Liverpool do not agree with the premise.

They do not accept any elements were met of the criteria relating to the wording of Law 11, relating to what constitutes offside, and are also of the view the usual checks and balances in the VAR process did not take place.

Having scrutinised all available footage the club reject the assertion goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma’s view was impeded by Robertson as he was not in the Italian’s line of vision.

The decision on the field was offside but Michael Oliver, the video assistant referee for the match, did not invite referee Chris Kavanagh to watch the incident again on the pitchside monitor.

Liverpool have argued a different outcome may have been reached had he been asked to do so.

The PGMOL, which is committed to greater engagement, including ongoing dialogue with clubs, has not commented on Liverpool’s complaint.