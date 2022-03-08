And Liverpool march on. Their long winning stretch was snipped by Inter Milan at Anfield, but was easily soothed by a spot in the Champions League quarter-finals.

The taxing 2-0 victory at San Siro was enough to carry Jurgen Klopp’s men through, rendering a lovely Lautaro Martinez hit meaningless.

Alexis Sanchez will have plenty of regret over that fact, given his unnecessary sending off and the damaging timing of it.

Liverpool, meanwhile, had scored in 24 of their previous 25 home games in all competitions, but could only connect with the woodwork on Tuesday night.

Inter had ensured a shutout, which was only the fourth time the Merseysiders had experienced such in the last 51 fixtures.

They were close to enacting a gameplan, which was ultimately undone by Sanchez’s second yellow on 63 minutes.

Simone Inzaghi had outlined Inter’s need to score first, preferably early, and so their fast, aggressive approach did not jolt.

The idea was to hit the dangerous Ivan Perisic as often as possible and he would have assisted a Martínez volley had Andy Robertson not made a vital intervention.

Sanchez had been a nuisance, his tirelessness out of possession and threat with it a reminder of why Liverpool had tried to sign him ahead of Arsenal, long before a spell at Manchester United turned him into a punchline.

Lautaro Martinez celebrates with teammate Arturo Vidal (EPA)

Perhaps the 33-year-old tried too hard, wanted to prove too much because he morphed into a negative just when Inter had made the hosts tetchy. Following a brief interval due to a medical emergency in the Kop, the state of play swung.

Joel Matip should have headed in Trent Alexander-Arnold’s potent free-kick instead of crashing an effort against the bar.

Milan Skriniar then did excellently to divert Virgil van Dijk’s aerial attempt off the right-back’s corner. As was the case in the first-leg, Liverpool were heavily weaponising their deadball opportunities.

Inter could breathe and then burst themselves with Marcelo Brozovic threading through for Martinez, but he engaged in the familiar art of not fancying it against Van Dijk.

Liverpool's Naby Keita in action with Inter Milan's Danilo D'Ambrosio and Arturo Vidal (REUTERS)

Alisson got a strong hand to stop Hakan Calhanoglu, Sanchez collected his first caution for sticking his studs into Thiago’s knee, and Alexander-Arnold rocketed a free-kick wide to end a goalless half.

Inter resurrected their high-intensity strategy at the start of the second 45, but it was Liverpool again fashioning the clear-cut openings.

Mohamed Salah slammed a low shot towards the bottom right that skimmed off the base of the post and away - a contrast to the sight of seeing him celebrate from that kind of position.

Martinez scuffed an attempt near the penalty spot, which made what followed all the sweeter for him. Liverpool were too loose in possession playing out from the back and the Argentine was supplied 25 yards out on the left.

Martinez took a touch and directed a beautiful, rising strike across Alisson and into the top right.

Referee Antonio Mateu Lahoz shows the red card to Alexis Sanchez (EPA)

Inter had been rewarded for their unrelenting bravery, but were immediately floored by a brainless decision.

Sanchez, already on a yellow, went studs up again connecting with Fabinho’s ankle. Referee Antonio Mateu Lahoz reached for another card and it was curtains for the forward.

Salah would also repeat an action: finding the post again, this time the left-hand side after sweetly conjuring a volley across Samir Handanovic.

Liverpool pushed and probed for an equaliser, but Arturo Vidal offered a stunning block to deny substitute Luis Diaz. They didn’t need a goal in the end as talk of a quadruple ticks on.