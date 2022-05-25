Jamie Carragher tells Mohamed Salah not to be ‘stupid’ in Real Madrid revenge mission
Salah was forced off against Real Madrid in the 2018 Champions League final and Liverpool went on to lose 3-1 in Kyiv
Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher hopes Mohamed Salah’s quest for revenge against Real Madrid in the Champions League final does manifest itself in a negative way.
Salah, 29, was substituted in the first half of the 2018 final against Madrid after a collision with Sergio Ramos led to him being forced off with a shoulder injury.
Liverpool went on to lose the final 3-1 as Madrid became European champions for a 13th time.
Now the two teams are meeting in the Champions League final once more, with Salah having already stated that he wants to avenge the loss of four years ago.
And while Carragher has praised the Egyptian for admitting his desire to get one over on Madrid, he is also hoping it is not detrimental to the team.
Speaking on CBS Sports, he said: “Players and managers never like to talk about revenge. They don’t like to use that word in the press to build up or maybe in some ways motivate the opposition but, really, we all think it!
‘”It’s something that you just don’t say, so I actually admired Mo Salah for actually just being honest to say, “Yeah, I’d rather play Real Madrid and not Man City because Man City are a better team and also because I’ve got unfinished business”.
“I liked the fact that he was honest about it and it also makes me realise that he is going to be so determined to win this game and that makes me feel good as a Liverpool supporter.
“Sometimes, you want to play well, do too much really, so I hope it doesn’t manifest itself in terms of Mo taking stupid shots from silly angles when he should be playing people in. He does do that from time to time, but I think he’s gonna have a huge role to play in the game.
“He hasn’t been (at his) best in the second half of the season. I think he’s aware of that. I think you’ve seen signs of frustration from him at different times. But no, I think he’ll feel like this is redemption.”
