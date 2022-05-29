Ex-Liverpool player Jason McAteer says his son was “attacked” and his wife “mugged” outside the Stade de France before the Champions League final.

The final, between Liverpool and Real Madrid, was delayed by 35 minutes as a large majority of Reds has not been let into the stadium. Reports emerged of officials tear gassing and pepper spraying supporters unprovoked.

McAteer did not disclose who attacked his family but he did criticise Uefa and the stewards at the French ground.

He tweeted: “Last night was disgusting. My son attacked my wife mugged @UEFAcom very accountable as well as ground stewards and French police. Hope everyone is getting out of this sh*tshow safely. #LFC #LFCFamily.”

Fans inside the stadium were unaware of what was happening outside and a message was displayed on the ground’s screens to explain the delay to kick-off. It read “due to the late arrival of fans, the match will be delayed” and it has sparked fresh outrage as it has been widely reported that supporters were on time.

McAteer was among those critising the message, adding on Twitter: “Absolute disgrace @UEFAcom should be ashamed of themselves. Paris stadium incapable of dealing with the situation as well.”

The governing body later released a statement to explain the issues happening outside the Parisian ground.

“In the lead-up to the game, the turnstiles at the Liverpool end became blocked by thousands of fans who had purchased fake tickets which did not work in the turnstiles,” they said.

“This created a build-up of fans trying to get in. As a result, the kick off was delayed by 35 minutes to allow as many fans as possible with genuine tickets to gain access. As numbers outside the stadium continued to build up after kick off, the police dispersed them with tear gas and forced them away from the stadium.

“Uefa is sympathetic to those affected by these events and will further review these matters urgently together with the French police and authorities, and with the French Football Federation.”

Liverpool lost the final 1-0 to Real thanks to the boot of Vinicius Jr in the second half.