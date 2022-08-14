Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Jordan Henderson insists chaotic CL final scenes must ‘never happen again’

A UEFA inquiry into the way Liverpool fans were treated outside the Stade de France is ongoing.

Carl Markham
Sunday 14 August 2022 13:39
Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson insists problems at the Champions League final have to be a watershed moment (Adam Davy/PA)
Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson insists problems at the Champions League final have to be a watershed moment (Adam Davy/PA)
(PA Wire)

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson insists the chaotic scenes outside the Stade de France ahead of last season’s Champions League final must provide a watershed moment.

Thousands of fans were locked out and missed kick-off against Real Madrid after French police adopted draconian measures in an attempt to deal with a crush outside the ground, exacerbated by the authorities’ attempts at crowd control on the streets leading to the venue.

Many fans were also targeted with pepper spray and tear gas and some – including family members of Liverpool’s players and the management – ultimately gave up and left without gaining entry.

Safety and security shouldn’t be asked for or campaigned for, they should be a given and in Paris this was not the case

Jordan Henderson

Fans were then attacked in the streets by local gangs after the match with little or no police protection.

Recommended

A UEFA inquiry is still ongoing – Liverpool have received 9,000 written testimonies from fans who were at the final – and Henderson believes action has to be taken.

“I don’t want to say too much at this stage, but there is a basic principle that needs to be agreed on by all involved in football and that is that football supporters should always be taken care of,” Henderson wrote in his programme notes ahead of Monday’s match against Crystal Palace.

“That is absolutely non-negotiable. Safety and security shouldn’t be asked for or campaigned for, they should be a given and in Paris this was not the case.

Liverpool fans stuck outside the Stade de France show their match tickets at the Champions League final in May (Adam Davy/PA Images).
(PA Wire)

“All of the players and staff had family and friends who were caught up in the problems outside the stadium so we are all well aware of what went on and what went wrong.

“The only conclusion that anyone can come to is that something like that can never happen again.

Recommended

“I’m not just speaking for our supporters here either. Every single football fan needs to know that when they go to a match, the authorities will look after them. For that to happen, Paris needs to be a watershed.

“It has to be a moment that brings about change for the better. Nothing else is acceptable.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in