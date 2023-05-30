Liverpool appoint former Wolfsburg chief Jorg Schmadtke as sporting director

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Liverpool have announced the appointment of Jorg Schmadtke as sporting director.

The 59-year-old German has signed a short-term deal with the potential to become a contract for the longer term.

He will succeed Julian Ward, who had decided to leave his post after a solitary year in the role and a decade at Anfield, and will oversee Liverpool’s summer transfer business.

Liverpool are looking for at least two midfielders and work on possible summer signings is already underway.

Schmadtke has previously been sporting director at Aachen, Hannover, Koln and most recently Wolfsburg. He has known Jurgen Klopp since the 1980s when both were at Fortuna Dusseldorf, where Schmadtke was the goalkeeper.

Klopp described him earlier this month as “a good guy and a smart guy; very good at what he did in Germany, very successful”.

Fenway Sports Group president Mike Gordon said: “Firstly, I would like to welcome Jorg to Liverpool Football Club in the knowledge that he will bring a wealth of knowledge and experience into a role in which such qualities can only be beneficial both to him and us.

“Jorg will work with our football operations department as it continues to provide support for Jürgen Klopp, in keeping with our ongoing endeavour to keep growing and developing the club in all areas.

“At the same time as we welcome Jorg, we must also bid a fond farewell to Julian Ward, who has served us with unstinting diligence, fortitude and energy in a number of roles, the most recent one being sporting director.

“We wish Julian and his young family the very best for the future and thank him for everything he has done for Liverpool FC during the past 11 years.”