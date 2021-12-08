Liverpool ‘in pole position for Jude Bellingham’ as Jurgen Klopp eyes £90m Borussia Dortmund star

Jurgen Klopp is believed to have identified Bellingham as the key to bolstering his midfield

Wednesday 08 December 2021 07:26
<p>Jude Bellingham has been fined £33,970 by the German FA (Martin Meissner/AP)</p>

Jude Bellingham has been fined £33,970 by the German FA (Martin Meissner/AP)

The Daily Mirror reports Liverpool are leading the charge for Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham. A wealth of clubs have thrown their hat in the ring for the 18-year-old, including rivals Manchester United, Chelsea and Manchester City, but Reds manager Jurgen Klopp is believed to have identified Bellingham as the key to bolstering his midfield and is not put off by the teenager’s potential £90m price tag.

RB Leipzig’s Amadou Haidara is on Ralf Rangnick’s shortlist (Zac Goodwin/PA)
According to the paper, new Manchester United manager Ralf Rangnick has wasted no time in readying a transfer shortlist, with RB Leipzig midfielder Amadou Haidara reportedly at the top of it. Rangnick knows the 23-year-old from his time at Red Bull and is willing to pay as much as £33m to lure him to Old Trafford next month.

Tottenham Hotspur’s Steven Bergwijn could be set for a return to Holland (Adam Davy/PA)
Tottenham winger Steven Bergwijn could be set for a return home, with The Times reporting Ajax are interested in the Dutch international. Bergwijn has barely featured under new head coach Antonio Conte, and Ajax are likely to reach out for a loan move in January if it looks like the 24-year-old will not play a significant part in Conte’s plans for the future.

The Mirror says Liverpool, Manchester United and Atletico Madrid are set to battle it out for the signature of another teenager in American 18-year-old Ricardo Pepi. The FC Dallas and United States striker has scored 13 goals in MLS this season and has been earmarked as a name of the future.

Paulo Dybala is on Liverpool’s radar (Martin Rickett/PA)
Paulo Dybala: Liverpool are interested in the 28-year-old Juventus forward, according to Calciomercato.

Renato Sanches: The Daily Mail says the Lille midfielder is open to a potential move to Arsenal.

Nathan Ake: The Sun reports West Ham are considering a loan bid for the Manchester City defender.

