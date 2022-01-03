Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Jurgen Klopp believes Liverpool should be awarded the three points if Manchester United fans’ protests cause Monday’s match at Old Trafford to be abandoned or postponed.

The 1958, a United supporters’ group, are organising a protest against the Glazer family, saying they want “to show the world our deep discontent with this vile ownership.”

Liverpool’s visit to Old Trafford in May 2021, which was due to be played behind closed doors during lockdown, was called off because fans broke into the ground during a demonstration against the Glazers.

Klopp’s side won the rearranged fixture 4-2 but the Liverpool manager feels if there is a repeat, his side should simply be given the win.

“Plans for the game not happening? Yes, going home on the bus,” he said. “I really hope it will not happen but if it does happen I think we get the points.

“We have nothing to do with the situation and if the supporters want the game not happening then we cannot just rearrange the game again and fit it in somewhere in an incredibly busy season.

“I don’t think and I really hope this won’t happen – I have no idea what could happen and I don’t think about it.

“People tell us we are fine, we go there and play the game hopefully and go home but in a situation like this always the other team should get the points because they have nothing to do with it and they have prepared it.”