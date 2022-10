Lifetime bans for fans guilty of throwing coins towards Pep Guardiola at Anfield

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Liverpool have pledged to ban for life anyone found guilty of throwing coins towards Pep Guardiola during Sunday’s fiery Premier League clash against Manchester City at Anfield.

City manager Guardiola revealed he was a target for missiles hurled from the crowd after the visitors had a goal disallowed during the second half.

Phil Foden thought he had given City the lead but the goal was ruled out following a VAR check and Liverpool went on to win 1-0 with a Mohamed Salah strike.

Guardiola was not hit by any of the objects but Liverpool promptly opened an investigation into the matter.

A club spokesperson said: “We are aware of an incident involving objects being thrown into the technical area at today’s game.

“This is totally unacceptable behaviour and not the standards of behaviour we expect at Anfield.

“This incident will be fully investigated using CCTV and those found guilty will be punished, including a lifetime ban from Anfield Stadium and a possible football banning order.”

It is not the first time there has been crowd trouble around games involving Liverpool and City at Anfield, with the rivalry between the two clubs having grown considerably in recent years.

Most notoriously, in 2018, City’s team bus was pelted with bottles and other objects as it arrived at the Merseyside ground for a Champions League encounter.

Asked about the latest incident, Guardiola said sarcastically: “Next time we will do it better. It didn’t get me. They try it again next year.

“All these coins, they tried, but didn’t get it. They got the coach years ago.”

Opposite number Jurgen Klopp had not been aware of the matter but apologised on behalf of the home club.

He said: “Oh, horrible. I am sorry. I apologise for that. I had no idea about it. It never should happen, never.”

It was not the only unsavoury incident on Sunday with Liverpool also expressing their disappointment at chanting and vandalism by City fans referencing the Heysel and Hillsborough tragedies.

While there was chanting during the game, graffiti was also left in a number of areas of the Anfield Road End, which houses visiting supporters.

Photographs obtained by the PA news agency show some of the graffiti referred to “murderers” and the number of people killed at both Heysel and Hillsborough.

A Liverpool statement read: “We are deeply disappointed to hear vile chants relating to football stadium tragedies from the away section during today’s game at Anfield. The concourse in the away section was also vandalised with graffiti of a similar nature.

“We know the impact such behaviour has on the families, survivors and all those associated with such disasters.

“We are working with the relevant authorities in order to do our utmost to ensure these chants are eradicated from football altogether.”

City did not comment on the issue of the chanting when contacted by PA.

However, it is understood City felt remarks from Klopp ahead of the game had needlessly inflamed the tension between the two clubs.

Klopp said that clubs such as Sheikh Mansour-owned City had “no ceiling” and could “do what they want” because of their vast finances, and that others could not compete.

Merseyside Police have confirmed they will conduct an investigation into the events of Sunday.

A statement read: “We can confirm we are working closely with LFC and MCFC to understand what has taken place during the match at Anfield today, Sunday 16 October.

“We have been made aware that offensive behaviour had taken place during the Liverpool v Manchester City game, and that offensive graffiti was sprayed in the away section.

“Such behaviour will not be tolerated, and we are working with both clubs to identify and bring to justice anyone found responsible for committing offensive behaviour.”