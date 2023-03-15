The decisive element Liverpool must control to pull off their greatest ever comeback

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A full 24 hours before Jurgen Klopp has to rouse his team into a frenzy, the Liverpool manager was pretty relaxed as he sat down in the Bernabeu’s plush new press room. His demeanour reflected the words of Fabinho, that there’s “nothing to lose”. If Klopp didn’t quite offer a stirring statement of the type that has come to frame his team’s great comebacks - although Barcelona was naturally mentioned - there was at least the sense of trying to turn things on their heads and change minds. The German had been asked whether the chaos of this season actually lends itself to something unexpected happening at the Bernabeu, where his team trail by 5-2 to Real Madrid in the Champions League last 16.

“If we can surprise ourselves in a negative way, we should be able to surprise ourselves in a positive way as well. If we are going up and down, tomorrow might be up.”

And another “if”, but with some oomph.

“If there is only a one per cent chance, I would like to give it a try.”

Klopp was arguably more relaxed about it because history suggests there is less than a one per cent chance. For all that the Champions League has been characterised by comebacks in the last few seasons, no one in history has yet overturned a three-goal deficit away from home. The closest was Manchester United in 2018-19, who came from 2-0 down at Old Trafford to beat Paris Saint-Germain 3-1 at the Parc des Princes. That was with the old away goal rule adding an edge to everything, though, and that was at a club that can barely imagine the European pedigree of Real Madrid. The Bernabeu has been a great stage for great comebacks, after all, but mostly for the great continental champions that play there. Mostly.

There have been one or two twists that Klopp can lean on. In 2017-18, many of these Madrid players saw Juventus come from 3-0 down in Turin to make it 3-3 on aggregate, before Cristiano Ronaldo scored the most controversial of stoppage-time penalties. That was close enough and the following season saw things cave in altogether. Madrid had been leading Ajax 2-1 from a first leg in Amsterdam, only for Erik ten Hag’s young side to storm through what seemed an ageing team at the time (four years ago) and sensationally win 4-1.

Similar would at least bring Liverpool to extra-time on Wednesday, but even one goal changes the entire feel of the evening. That is what Klopp has been telling his players in the build-up to this game. That is how he has previously made the impossible achievable. It is by breaking these challenges of immense scale down to achievable tasks. Three at the Bernabeu might be immensely difficult but one? That isn’t, and that changes things.

It is also why Klopp probably won’t be pointing to these precedents, even if they at least show that the aura around this stadium isn’t completely impenetrable. He’ll be getting the players to be ultra-focused on what they can do, on the mission. That is also where there is some realism to the fanciful idea of a comeback in the Bernabeu.

The opening 15 minutes of the first leg almost seemed like a vignette of an alternate world, or one that could become reality with a few different turns. A suddenly aged-looking Madrid seemed especially vulnerable to the pace of Liverpool. That was how Klopp’s side stormed into a two-goal lead. That is what could really change things at the Bernabeu.

The difference was that Madrid’s experience then allowed them to take command, weather Liverpool’s attack, and assert total control on the pace of the game. It was a masterclass in managing a match at this level - but didn’t help that Liverpool have been so uncertain and unpredictable lately. Even that points to the “up and down” surprises that Klopp referenced.

Liverpool were stunned as a 2-0 lead became a 5-2 defeat (PA Wire)

Had Liverpool played this game immediately after the 7-0 win over Manchester United, it would have been much easier to see them picking it all up straight away and going directly at Madrid. As it is, they had that awkward trip to Bournemouth, and a fixture that deflated them in every sense. It has been the story of the season. A subplot to that has been injuries.

Just at a point when Klopp has been gushing about how he had a full complement of players training outstandingly, he can’t fill a full midfield. Only Fabinho and Harvey Elliott are really fit, which may see 38-year-old James Milner recalled to the area, or a forward like Roberto Firmino moved back there. It would be asking a lot of what is supposed to be the engine room, on a night when Liverpool probably have to frequently be in fifth gear to win.

The one potential positive spin, since that is Klopp’s way, is that they had similar issues in attack for that match against Barcelona in 2019 and prevailed. It is stretching things, though, even as Fabinho of course pointed to that great inspiration.

“Obviously we have to mention Barcelona,” the Brazilian said.

Most discussion was still on Vinicius Junior, who might really stretch this game. He is actually the main complication for Liverpool’s approach, since their need to press forward will be undermined by his ability to just race up the pitch. It will create a constant push and pull on the game. Fabinho even cited it as the decisive element.

“To win the game tomorrow, we have to leave a lot less space for Vinicius.”

Vinicius will sense the chance to kill the tie (Getty Images)

That is only to win, though. Liverpool need to win by at least three, and that is only to take it to extra-time and maybe penalties. For that, it will require something more; something historic.

Klopp, in-keeping with the feel of the night, wasn’t talking about it in such grand terms but was leaving enough there.

“We are here to win a football game. It is difficult enough in this place, it doesn’t happen a lot. This is one of the best teams in the world so you don’t come here and expect to win it. But that’s why we are here.

“But it is not about sitting here and saying ‘Three goals is not a problem’. Of course it is a problem. And three is only possible if we don’t concede, as then we have to score more, which makes it more unlikely. If I was on that side of the table these are the questions I’d be asking and I would say the same thing, ‘No chance for Liverpool’. So that means we are alone.”

That’s at least how Klopp is trying to play it. In truth, given this is his Liverpool a few more people probably think there’s a chance - even if it is only one per cent.