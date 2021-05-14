Jurgen Klopp insists he is completely relaxed about his relationship with Sadio Mane after the forward snubbed post-match congratulations from his manager.

Klopp made a late decision in training to start Diogo Jota instead of the Senegal international for the 4-2 win over Manchester United and although he did come off the bench in the second half at the final whistle, Mane was in no mood to welcome an approach from his boss.

“I cannot make a bigger story of it as it is. Football is an emotional game and everyone expects from us to control our emotions always but it doesn’t work out always, that’s the case,” said Klopp, who had not spoken to the player prior to Friday’s pre-match press conference ahead of Sunday’s trip to West Brom.

“It happened to me as a player, it happened to other players when I was their coach. We had so far no real chance to talk about it but we will and there will be nothing left. Everything will be fine.

“Do you want these things to happen? No. But it’s not the first time in my life and I’m afraid to say it won’t be the last time. Even when I speak about that already I can see the headlines but that’s not the case. I am completely relaxed about that.”liv

Klopp rejected the suggestion Mane had been disrespectful to him and that in any other workplace he would be disciplined for his show of dissent.

“If somebody shows me five million times respect and one time not, what is then more important?” the Reds boss added. “The world is in a situation when you make this one time bigger than necessary. That’s unfortunately the case.

“If you had seen me as a player what I did out of emotion it was insane - and I’m a completely normal guy but it happened to me. We will talk about it, then it will be sorted. That’s all.”

PA