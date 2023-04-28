Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Jurgen Klopp believes it is too early to say that Liverpool have turned a corner as he insisted that their joint longest winning run of the season does not mean they have found consistency.

Liverpool have won their last three league matches but Klopp challenged them to make it the start of something bigger when they host Tottenham on Sunday.

His side are up to seventh and will go above Spurs with victory at Anfield, putting them on course to qualify for the Europa League.

Klopp said: “It is, for me too early to speak about consistency. Winning three games is not for me consistent, it is good but can only be the start of something. It is about consistency you show in performances even more than results. For the outside world it is the result but for us it must be performances.”

Ending up in the Europa League would be a lesser return after years in the Champions League but Klopp added: “We take what we get. It is not we started the season and say that if we qualify for the Europa League then it would be fantastic but the season taught us a few things and it is absolutely fine. I want to create a basis that we qualify for the best possible scenario and pretty much squeeze everything out.”

Klopp feels that, in even in a tough year, Liverpool have given their fans some good memories to savour.

He said: “This season, if we don’t do something really special, will be remembered for the 7-0 against [Manchester] United.”

Ibrahima Konate is back in contention for Liverpool but Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain are not yet fit to return.