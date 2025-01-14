Watch live: Jurgen Klopp holds first press conference as Red Bull’s head of global soccer
Watch live as Jurgen Klopp gives his first press conference as Red Bull‘s global head of soccer on Tuesday, 14 January.
The former Liverpool coach, 57, ended a successful nine-year stint at Anfield last season. He officially started his new role on 1 January.
Klopp previously said he hopes to be able to “figure out what is useful for football” and wants to start learning about the game again in his new role.
He has also reiterated that he does not see himself returning to the dugout, although reports suggest there is a clause in his contract which would allow him to leave to become Germany manager.
Red Bull owns German side RB Leipzig, Austrian outfit Red Bull Salzburg, Major League Soccer side New York Red Bulls and Brazilian clubs Red Bull Bragantino and Red Bull Brasil.
It is also the shirt sponsor of Leeds after buying a minority stake in the Championship club earlier in 2024.
“In his strategic role, Jurgen Klopp will not be involved in the clubs’ day-to-day operations but will focus on supporting the sports directors in advancing the Red Bull philosophy,” said a Red Bull statement.
