Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

German midfielder Florian Wirtz is set to join Liverpool this summer as the Premier League champions look to strengthen ahead of their 2025/26 title defence.

The 22-year-old will move to Anfield in a deal that could reach £116m, potentially making him the most expensive signing in Premier League history.

Plenty of expectation will come with that sort of fee, owing to the obvious talent that he has displayed since helping Bayer Leverkusen to their first ever Bundesliga title.

open image in gallery Wirtz can play a number of positions across the front line ( Getty )

However, with Liverpool having been the strongest team in the league last season by a distance, and with a settled squad that has adapted well to the tactics of new manager Arne Slot, there are questions as to where exactly Wirtz will fit into the Dutchman’s side.

Joining a title-winning side can be less straightforward than it appears, but the German has played all across the front line for club and country in recent seasons. We’ve taken a look at he could fit into the Reds line up in 2025/26.

Option 1: Attacking midfield

The first place to start would be in a central attacking midfield role. While Wirtz has played more on the left in the majority of his games at club level, Liverpool’s setup is very different to that which Xabi Alonso used at Leverkusen, and the most obvious gap in Liverpool’s team is in attacking midfield.

Wirtz has become known for his combination of close control, excellent dribbling and an eye for a key pass, having registered 13 Bundesliga assists last season, but he has an eye for goal too, scoring 10 goals last term.

He’ll add a different dimension to the Liverpool attack wherever he plays, but that could be most effective from central areas, with the Reds likely to come up against an increasing number of low blocks and teams that come to Anfield to sit deep.

open image in gallery Wirtz reportedly held conversations with Arne Slot over playing in the traditional '10' role at Anfield ( The Independent )

Dominik Szoboszlai was the man to fill that role last season, and Slot has previously spoken about the Hungarian’s pivotal role in the side and an “unbelievable” work-rate.

Get 4 months free with ExpressVPN Servers in 105 Countries

Superior Speeds

Works on all your devices Try for free ADVERTISEMENT. If you sign up to this service we will earn commission. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

Get 4 months free with ExpressVPN Servers in 105 Countries

Superior Speeds

Works on all your devices Try for free ADVERTISEMENT. If you sign up to this service we will earn commission. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

However, Wirtz is no stranger to off-the-ball work either. In the 2023/24 title-winning season, he was in the top 10 for duels won and interceptions in the Bundesliga, while an average distance covered of 7.6 miles (12.3km) and 33 sprints per match put him in the top five for those metrics too.

Slot also commented on how Szoboszlai’s “numbers need to go up” in attack, so it could be that Wirtz offers the ideal blend of out-of-possession work and in-possession attacking ability.

Option 2: Left wing

A position that Liverpool could find themselves lacking in is left wing, with Luis Diaz reportedly on the way out of Anfield amid interest from Barcelona.

Though Cody Gakpo performed well at various points last season, it could be that Wirtz finds himself deployed further wide on the left at times next season, especially since Mohamed Salah has made the right-wing position his own since arriving at Anfield.

open image in gallery Wirtz could find himself deployed on the left at times during his Anfield career ( The Independent )

Wirtz’s tactical flexibility is one of his most coveted attributes, and while the majority of his appearances for Leverkusen have come from a left attacking midfield role, it is unlikely that Slot will stray far from the 4-3-2-1 that brought so much success last season.

And the Dutchman could deploy Wirtz on the left with instructions to pick up the spaces in that favoured position, with the German playing a hybrid left-wing role that sees him drift inside. This could work especially well if the club were to sign Milos Kerkez, with the marauding Hungarian full-back capable of providing the necessary width.

Option 3: False 9 or second striker

Wirtz is one of several players to benefit from the unique tactical insight of Xabi Alonso during his time in Leverkusen, and this included playing in positions as varied as second striker and false nine during his time at the BayArena.

And it is in the latter that Wirtz could see himself deployed at times for Liverpool, with Slot having used Luis Diaz in the role last season, including in the 4-0 win over Leverkusen at Anfield.

open image in gallery Wirtz could be used as a false nine on certain occasions depending on whether or not Liverpool sign a recognised striker ( The Independent )

open image in gallery Wirtz has been used as both a false nine and second striker by Alonso during his time at Leverkusen ( Getty Images )

With Darwin Nunez reportedly set for a move away from Anfield, Liverpool are supposedly in the market for a striker signings, though Wirtz could be used as a false nine at times if that signing fails to materialise.

Many of the attributes that make Wirtz a danger will be evident in these central areas, from his close control and brilliant dribbling to an impressive eye for goal, though it is his ability to drag out defenders out of position that would be pivotal in these areas, potentially opening up plenty of space in behind defences for wide players to exploit.

You can sign up to DAZN to watch every Club World Cup game for free