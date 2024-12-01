Arne Slot delivers honest verdict over sympathy towards Pep Guardiola

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Arne Slot has insisted that no one needs to have any sympathy for Pep Guardiola as the worst run of the Manchester City manager’s career continued with a 2-0 loss at Anfield.

Liverpool inflicted City’s sixth defeat in their last seven matches to go 11 points ahead of their rivals, who languish fifth in the table after being beaten in four consecutive Premier League matches.

But Liverpool head coach Slot feels it is dangerous to write off Guardiola and said the City manager’s huge medal collection is a reason why he does not feel sorry for the six-time Premier League winner.

“You feel sympathy or empathy with the managers in a really bad place,” Slot explained. “They have lost many games or are down at the bottom of the league but Pep has won so many things and he has shown so many times already that the league is not decided in November or December so no one has to feel sympathy or empathy for Pep. He has won so many things and will be able to bring City back.”

Guardiola claimed he did not expect the Liverpool fans to sing “sacked in the morning” after Mohamed Salah scored the second goal but insisted he had no problem with it.

He responded by raising six fingers – one for each Premier League title he has won – and said: “I'm so proud of my six Premier Leagues against that team and the previous team. I didn't expect Anfield to start to chant at 0-2 that I would be sacked.

Arne Slot embraces Pep Guardiola at Anfield ( Liverpool FC via Getty Images )

“Maybe I deserve to be sacked. With our results, maybe I'm still in the job because I won six Premier Leagues and a lot of titles.

“But I didn't expect to sing at 0-2 - maybe at 0-1 when it was tighter or maybe last season or the previous season. At Anfield I didn't expect it but it's fine. It's part of the game. When you win, you laugh, When you lose, you laugh.”