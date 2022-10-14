Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Jurgen Klopp has described Erling Haaland as the best striker in the world and a special package, but warned Liverpool that if they devote all their attention to halting the Premier League’s top scorer then Manchester City’s other top-quality players will flourish.

The Norwegian has scored 17 goals in his last nine games, though Liverpool kept him quiet in the Community Shield, and is set to lead the line for City at Anfield on Sunday,

Klopp used to manage Robert Lewandowski, a candidate for the title of the finest No 9 in the game, but feels that mantle now belongs to Haaland.

He said: “Like always when you play against the best striker in the world, you have to make sure he doesn’t get too many balls and that is what you have to defend before you come into the challenge with himself.

“So that is what we try but against City the problem is if you close Haaland down with too many players then you open up gaps for all the other world-class players so that will not make life easier. It is a football problem but we try and find solutions.”

Klopp is wary of the blend of physicality, technical skill, finishing prowess and movement that makes Haaland the complete package and feels the combination of Haaland and City’s creative players is an ideal fit for Pep Guardiola.

He added: “Physically he sets new standards, the combination of being really physical and technical and sensational awareness, his orientation on the pitch is exceptional, he knows always where the decisive gaps are, he is barely offside, reads that really well: so many things that make him a striker.

“Some of the best players around him in the world are at City in setting up goals and finding the right moments for the passes: Kevin de Bruyne, Ilkay Gundogan, Bernardo Silva, [Riyad] Mahrez, Phil Foden. They are all really good at that so that makes him a perfect fit.

“I think for Erling the thing is he combines so many things. It is rare that you have his finishing skills are obviously exceptional but he moves really smart and that makes him tricky. You only can use the speed if you use it in a smart way because just running is not helpful, because if you get the ball and run behind the line you have to make sure you are patient enough and not offside. The package makes him special.”

Haaland first played at Anfield for RB Salzburg in 2019 when he struck four minutes after coming on as a substitute in a match Liverpool won 4-3.

Klopp added: “I don’t think he started against us in the home game. He was injured and came on and he scored anyway.”