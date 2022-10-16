Liverpool condemn Man City fans after ‘vile’ chants over stadium disasters
Graffiti was also plastered inside Anfield referencing occasions when supporters died during the 1980s
Liverpool condemned Manchester City supporters for singing “vile” songs about the Hillsborough and Heysel disasters and for vandalising part of Anfield during Jurgen Klopp’s side’s 1-0 win on Sunday.
Some of the visiting fans chanted “murderers” and “always the victims, never your fault”, referencing the 39 people who died at Heysel in 1985 and the 97 Liverpool supporters who lost their lives in and after the 1989 FA Cup semi-final in Sheffield.
And Liverpool said in a statement: “We are deeply disappointed to hear vile chants relating to football stadium tragedies from the away section during today’s game at Anfield. The concourse in the away section was also vandalised with graffiti of a similar nature.
“We know the impact such behaviour has on the families, survivors and all those associated with such disasters.
“We are working with the relevant authorities and we will also work with Manchester City in order to do our utmost to ensure these chants are eradicated from football altogether.”
Klopp, meanwhile, criticised Liverpool supporters and said sorry to Pep Guardiola after coins were thrown at the City manager.
“Horrible, I am sorry,” he said. “I apologise for that. It never should happen.”
