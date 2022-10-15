Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Jurgen Klopp: I wish title rival Pep Guardiola had taken a four-year sabbatical

The two coaches have brought the best out of each other since Guardiola arrived in the Premier League in 2016.

Carl Markham
Sunday 16 October 2022 00:57
Comments
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp’s relationship with Manchester City counterpart Pep Guardiola, left, is a respectful one (Joe Giddens/PA)
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp’s relationship with Manchester City counterpart Pep Guardiola, left, is a respectful one (Joe Giddens/PA)
(PA Wire)

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has a respectful rivalry with Pep Guardiola – even if he wishes his Manchester City counterpart had taken a four-year sabbatical instead of coming to England.

The two coaches have brought the best out of each other since Guardiola arrived in the Premier League in 2016, with two of the last four title races being decided by a single point.

At any other time Klopp’s side would arguably have won two more championships than the one they lifted in 2020 but they have found themselves competing against one of the greatest managers and teams in history.

Unlike Klopp, who is contracted until 2026, Guardiola’s current deal expires next summer, although the City boss is relaxed about his future and expects to hold talks during the break for the World Cup.

So would Klopp be happy to see Guardiola go?

Recommended

“I would prefer Pep would do a sabbatical for four years,” he said.

“Actually my preference would have been for him to have had a sabbatical for the last four years. That’s a joke.

“I don’t know how often I have to say it but he is the best manager in the world and he is proving that all the time, every day.

“It’s special what they are doing, really special, and I respect that.

“It’s fine. I have no problem with the situation.”

I don't know how often I have to say it but he is the best manager in the world and he is proving that all the time, every day

Jurgen Klopp on Pep Guardiola

On their personal relationship Klopp added: “I am not (Roger) Federer and Pep is not (Rafael) Nadal – they compete on the highest level and are best friends.

“Pep and I are not best friends because we don’t know each other but I respect him a lot and I know he respects what we are doing as well.

“For a rivalry we don’t need to be disrespectful.

Recommended

“Around the games we have a good relationship without meeting and during the games we are both competitors.

“So far we did really well in cutting that out of all the stuff. I always could see brilliance or admit brilliance when I saw it and in this case that’s the case.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in