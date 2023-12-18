Liverpool’s ‘crazy’ numbers show vital piece missing for title challenge

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Another game against Manchester United, another record. After Liverpool’s biggest win against historic rivals came the Premier League match where they compiled the most shots without scoring. Some 34 brought frustration but no celebrations, a first game without a goal in eight months and the kind of words from Jurgen Klopp that implied Liverpool were more dangerous than in March’s 7-0 demolition.

"I can't remember this kind of dominance against Manchester United,” he said. Arguably, Liverpool were superior in the 2018 win that finished off Jose Mourinho, and not merely because they had 36 shots that day. They had a mere 18 in the 7-0, though shot count is far from the only measure of excellence. Perhaps the most emphatic of all was when they went 5-0 up in 50 minutes at Old Trafford in October 2021. But while Klopp touted Liverpool’s best counter-press with this team, it came in a stalemate.

"We tried everything and the numbers we created - in terms of shots - is crazy,” Klopp reflected. “But with that amount of shots they should be a few more on target. Today was easy saves for [Andre] Onana pretty much because the ball rolls into his arms.”

As Liverpool had scored in their previous 34 matches, as their season has already produced 58 goals, this was a one-off in most respects. They do not have a finishing problem. And yet there are a few elements to consider. In their last five league games, Mohamed Salah is the only forward to score. He has 12 goals against United in the 2020s alone but when he drew a blank, no one compensated.

Luis Diaz has not recaptured his early-season form; understandably, given his personal torment. Darwin Nunez remains the great wildcard, but has found the wrong kind of consistency: in his last seven league matches, he has amassed 24 shots of varying degrees of accuracy and an xG of 3.91 without actually scoring. For the first time since he was injured, they may have missed the quicksilver Diogo Jota.

Klopp sought to turn game-changer, playing tactical tinkerman. He looked to get his full-backs further forward. He made his now signature substitution of bringing on Joe Gomez to move Trent Alexander-Arnold in midfield. Perhaps he could have started with Curtis Jones or used the resident super-sub Harvey Elliott earlier.

But he reflected: “We tried pretty much everything, changed system, brought on fresh players and everything could have worked out if we made just this one better decision. We played a team who played man-marking. Each little tweak can make a massive difference if you can use it.”

Klopp had a point when he rationalised: “If we score an early goal, it would have been great, it would have changed everything.” Yet Liverpool have been late-goal specialists, the comeback kings. They have 18 points after going behind in games this season. This time, they could not turn one into three. Their previous three games had brought two 90th-minute goals, plus one each in the 87th and 88th.

Liverpool were held to a goalless draw by Manchester United at Anfield (PA Wire)

It can be thrilling, but it is not a failsafe formula. Nor, indeed, are spectacular shots from distance. Perhaps they used up their quotient of screamers from long range against Fulham. Among their 15 efforts from outside the box, Alexander-Arnold came closest to scoring.

It was a day when Liverpool could have done with two of him, one as a full-back, the other in the centre of the pitch. A reason why Liverpool are title challengers is that their midfield rebuild has proceeded more smoothly than many expected. But it remains a process, that there are imperfections. Wataru Endo is a limited player, a stopgap. He was not particularly poor but Liverpool may have missed Alexis Mac Allister’s greater creativity from the base of the midfield.

Dominik Szoboszlai made a magnificent start to life at Anfield; in recent weeks, his form has dipped a bit. “After the first impression he made obviously, it was always clear things will not always go like this,” Klopp said. “He is still a very young boy but he was exceptional today in a lot of situations in the game.” But, along with the injured Ryan Gravenberch, Szoboszlai was the first player substituted. It was the earliest he has been removed in a league game.

(Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

The Hungarian mislaid too many passes. It did not stop Liverpool reaching 34 shots but it did contribute to a scruffy, frantic feel. A lack of craft in midfield meant too many of those chances were not clear-cut. But if it had the feel of an anomaly, there may have been other games that Liverpool won without meriting victory. “If you talk about the performances are not that convincing, it is my job to improve that,” Klopp said. “We are exactly where we belong because of the performances we have.” That is in the title race, but now knowing they may rue an inability to beat United.