Gary Neville claims Liverpool strikeforce could edge Manchester City to title

Gary Neville believes that Liverpool’s “ruthless” strikeforce could make the difference in the Premier League title race.

Jurgen Klopp’s side’s hopes were boosted by Manchester City’s draw against Crystal Palace on Monday night, with their title rivals enduring a frustrating night having failed to convert a number of chances.

It means if Liverpool win their game in hand against Arsenal this week they will be just one point behind the league leaders.

Manchester City had appeared to be cruising towards a retention of their title but have suffered a slight dip in form, including a defeat to Tottenham.

Neville thinks that the quality and depth in the forward line at Jurgen Klopp’s disposal could tell come the pointy end of the Premier League season.

“If Liverpool play that game [against Crystal Palace], they win that game because they have better strikers and finishers,” the former Manchester United full-back suggested on Monday Night Football after Manchester City were held. “They are more ruthless and there is more of them, five players you would put your money on.

“Whereas at City, there are more wide players playing in those positions. Phil Foden is a midfield player but he’s playing centre-forward. Jack Grealish could be a midfielder, but he plays on the left of a three up front.

“City have got outstanding players in that team, fantastic players, but for as brilliant as they are, they are not the most ruthless or clinical in front of goal.

“The difference at the end of the season could just be down the fact that Liverpool have more strikers who are clinical and suited to scoring goals. We’ve known that all season with City, the only thing that could let them down is that.”

The two sides are due to meet at the Etihad Stadium on 10 April in a game that shapes as key in deciding the destination of the Premier League title.

Along with that top-of-the-table clash, Liverpool must also still host Europe-chasing Manchester United, Spurs and Wolves.

Manchester City, meanwhile, have a trip to Molineux on their run-in agenda, and West Ham on the penultimate weekend of the season.

Intriguingly, Guardiola will be up against former Liverpool midfielder Steven Gerrard on the final day, with Aston Villa perhaps in a position to deny the defending champions another Premier League crown.

According to Neville, Liverpool will be confident that they can emerge as champions.

“City are top of the league, but they haven’t scored four times this season,” he explained. “Liverpool have failed to score in a game once. Could that make a difference? Of course it could. Both teams are at the highest level so you’re talking about what the difference could be.

“Luis Diaz, Diogo Jota, Roberto Firmino, Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah are all at Liverpool and they will score goals. City are a brilliant team and could still win this league, but that could be the difference.

“Liverpool are really dangerous. I look at those five strikers they have got. They go into the last part of the season knowing they can win an awful lot of football matches with those five up front. City don’t have the same luxury in attacking areas.”