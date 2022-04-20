The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
Liverpool fully deserved ‘almost perfect’ win over Man United, says Fabinho
Liverpool beat Manchester United to go top of the Premier League
Liverpool midfielder Fabinho believes his side’s flowing 4-0 win over Manchester United can provide the team added confidence in their hunt for the quadruple.
The Reds made it 9-0 on aggregate for the season as they followed up their 5-0 victory at Old Trafford in October with another memorable display against their fierce rivals on Tuesday night.
Fabinho felt there were multiple positives to take from the team’s work against United, telling Liverpoolfc.com post-match: “Now, we play just important games.
“Of course the three points is always important, but we want to play good football, we want to play our best football, to be on the highest level of intensity, play with quality on the ball because we have a lot of quality in this team.
“It was, if not perfect, almost a perfect game. It was a big game for our fans as well, so it was important to put a performance like this against a team like Man United. It’s really good for us and for confidence as well.”
Goals from Luis Diaz, Sadio Mane and a brace from Mohamed Salah sent Jurgen Klopp’s side to the top of the Premier League ahead of Manchester City’s clash with Brighton this evening.
“It was a really good performance from everyone,” said Fabinho.
“Since the start of the game we put the intensity we wanted to put.
“We created a lot of chances. With the ball we were patient, with a lot of quality. We recovered a lot of balls in the offensive part of the field – this is really important. Then I think 4-0 is [justified] for the game we played.”
Liverpool have the first leg of the Champions League semi-finals against Villarreal next Wednesday, as well as an FA Cup final clash with Chelsea in May.
