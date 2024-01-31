Liverpool defender punches Manchester United rival in Under-18s clash

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A 17-year-old Liverpool star has been caught punching a Manchester United rival during a heated Under-18s match.

Footage showed defender Luca Furnell-Gill lash out at United’s Ethan Wheatley, appearing to throw a fist towards the face of his opponent.

The duo clashed again later in the match, with Furnell-Gill this time throwing an elbow at Wheatley as they came together. The United forward reacted by pushing the defender away.

United’s coaching staff, who are led by manager Adam Lawrence, were reported to be livid on the touchline.

The league game itself, played at United’s Carrington base, was a thriller and kept up the home side’s remarkable 100 per cent record this season.

Trent Kone-Doherty scored the opener for Liverpool, before Wheatley levelled. Kieran Morrison gave Liverpool a 2-1 lead at the break, but United came out firing in the second half and eventually won 4-3, thanks to goals by Jayce Fitzgerald, Ethan Williams and James Scanlon.

United have won an incredible 14 out of 14 so far this season in the league, scoring 46 goals and conceding only 10. Manchester City are second, ahead of Liverpool, Derby County and Newcastle.

United visit Derby next on Saturday 10 February, when Liverpool host Blackburn and City travel to Newcastle.