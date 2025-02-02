Mohamed Salah says Liverpool’s title challenge ‘feels different’ this season

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Mohamed Salah said Liverpool’s title challenge “feels different” to previous seasons after they beat in-form Bournemouth to move a step closer to winning the Premier League.

The 2-0 win at the Vitality Stadium opened up a nine-point lead ahead of second-placed Arsenal’s game against Manchester City on Sunday, Salah scoring both goals to move onto 21 for the season in the league.

Arne Slot’s side were made to work for their 17th victory in 23 games, with a number of marginal decisions going in their favour while Bournemouth also struck the woodwork twice.

“Yeah, I think (it feels) slightly different but last season we were also very close but again, as I’ve said before we need to stay humble and just take it each game at a time,” said Salah.

“Focus on each game. We don’t have to think further, just think about each game.”

Liverpool led the way going into the final straight last season but fell away badly, winning only three of their final eight games to eventually finish third.

This season has been smoother sailing, with just a single defeat so far leaving them in a strong position to win just their second title since 1990.

We need to stay humble and just take it each game at a time Mohamed Salah

Twice under former boss Jurgen Klopp they ran Manchester City to the final day of the season before coming up short. With the champions having slipped down the table and Arsenal so far proving unable to match Liverpool’s consistency, it has left the way clear.

Key to their charge this season has been Salah, who after Saturday has now hit the 20-goal mark in five of his eight campaigns at Anfield.

“It feels good to be fair, scoring goals, the team winning, it’s an incredible feeling,” said Salah. “But I said it many times before that my main target this season is to win the Premier League with the team. We are going in the right direction so hopefully we can keep going like this.”

Also crucial to victory on the south coast was goalkeeper Alisson who made a wonderful close-range stop from Bournemouth’s Antoine Semenyo with the score 1-0 early in the second half.

With 21 goals conceded, Liverpool have the joint-best defensive record in the division so far this season, alongside Arsenal.

“Incredible, incredible,” said Salah of his goalkeeper. “He knows how important he is for us. We have been together six or seven years here, I’ve been with him for two years in Rome as well.

“We know each other very well. He works very hard, also the defensive line works very hard so I am happy for them.”

Salah gave Liverpool the lead from the penalty spot after 30 minutes following a trip on Cody Gakpo by Bournemouth defender Lewis Cook.

Andoni Iraola’s Cherries, who had been unbeaten in 12 league and cup games previously, had a goal disallowed for a hairline offside shortly afterwards, before Salah sealed the win late on with a superb finish curled beyond goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga.