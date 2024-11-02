Liverpool fight back to beat Brighton and take full advantage of Man City slip

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Two goals in three minutes from Cody Gakpo and Mohamed Salah saw Liverpool come from behind to beat Brighton 2-1 and move back to the top of the Premier League.

Brighton deservedly led at the break through Ferdi Kadioglu’s early strike as Arne Slot’s side looking disjointed.

But the second half was a very different story and Liverpool were rewarded for a much-improved performance as Gakpo levelled in the 69th minute before Salah took his own personal tally to 10 goals in 17 appearances against Brighton moments later.

With Manchester City’s 32-match unbeaten record in the league coming to an end at Bournemouth, the win sees Liverpool go two points clear at the summit after 10 games.

After scoring twice in Wednesday’s 3-2 Carabao Cup win over Brighton on the south coast, Gakpo was one of only two players – alongside Dominik Szoboszlai – to keep his place in the Liverpool side as both managers restored their first-team regulars.

The first real chance fell to Darwin Nunez, who won the ball in midfield and rode a couple of challenges to charge into the box before seeing his shot palmed away for a corner by Bart Verbruggen.

But it was Brighton who had started the better of the two sides, pushing high and forcing mistakes from Liverpool in midfield.

And the visitors took the lead after 14 minutes. Kaoru Mitoma’s low cross from the left was behind Danny Welbeck but rolled through to Kadioglu, who smashed it beyond Caoimhin Kelleher and in off the far post.

Far from sitting back on their lead, Brighton continued to push forward and should have made it 2-0 in the 27th minute as Yasin Ayari’s superb pass put Georginio Rutter through on goal, but Kelleher made the save.

Liverpool were lacking fluidity going forward but had a chance to level from a set-piece after half an hour as Ibrahima Konate saw a header and then a shot charged down from Kostas Tsimikas’ corner.

But Brighton were quickly on the front foot again, and Kadioglu should have done better than to blaze over from Mitoma’s cross.

There was another setback for Liverpool on the stroke of half-time as Konate fell awkwardly challenging for a corner, walking off at the break nursing his left arm as Joe Gomez replaced him at the start of the second half.

The hosts came out much stronger at the second half with a string of chances to level. In the 53rd minute former Seagull Alexis Mac Allister stooped to meet Gakpo’s cross but saw his header pushed around the post by Verbruggen.

A looping ball from Trent Alexander-Arnold then found the run of Virgil van Dijk, but he got his connection all wrong in front of goal. Moments later Salah ran through on goal but Verbruggen got a hand on the ball as the Egyptian tried to lift it over him.

As the tension in the game grew, Gakpo cut inside to fizz a shot just wide in the 65th minute.

When the equaliser came in the 70th minute it was almost by accident as Gakpo’s cross from the left missed everyone before tucking inside the far post.

And just moments later Liverpool led as substitute Curtis Jones played in Salah, who cut in from the right and lifted a shot beyond the reach of Verbruggen.

Gomez went close to a third late on but headed straight at the goalkeeper from a Tsimikas corner.