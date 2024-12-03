PSG president responds to Mohamed Salah transfer speculation: ‘We are very clear’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Paris Saint-Germain president Nasser Al-Khelaifi has denied they are trying to sign Mohamed Salah by saying they have never considered bringing in the Liverpool forward.

Salah’s contract at Anfield expires in the summer with speculation currently surrounding his future and the option to discuss a pre-contract agreement with a foreign club from the start of January.

The Egyptian said last week that he had not received an offer from Liverpool and that he was “more out than in” and “disappointed” with the lack of progress.

But while PSG has been mooted as a possible target, Al-Khelaifi denied they have plans to bring in the 32-year-old.

He told Sky Germany: "It’s not true. He’s a fantastic and amazing player, but we’ve never considered him, to be honest. We know every club would love to have him, but this rumour about us is simply not true.

Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah is out of contract at the end of the season ( Peter Byrne/PA Wire )

“There are a lot of rumours about players, but we are very clear. We have one of the youngest teams in Europe, if not the youngest, with an average age of 22.5 years. We’re building a team for the future with our amazing coach.”

PSG have lost the star-studded forward line of Lionel Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe over the last two summers and currently have the Parisian Ousmane Dembele on the right wing.

Salah, meanwhile, has 13 goals and 11 assists for Liverpool this season to help them to the top of the Premier and Champions Leagues. Liverpool have been in talks with him, along with Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold, whose deals also expire next summer.