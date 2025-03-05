Major injury blow for Newcastle and England with Lewis Hall out for season
The 20-year-old needs surgery on the problem he sustained against Liverpool last month.
Newcastle and England left-back Lewis Hall has been ruled out for the rest of the season with a foot injury.
The 20-year-old consulted a specialist for the problem he sustained during the Premier League defeat by Liverpool last month and it has been decided that he needs surgery.
A statement on the Magpies’ official website read: “Newcastle United defender Lewis Hall will miss the rest of the 2024/25 season after sustaining an injury to a bone in his foot.
“Following a scan and advice from a specialist, Lewis will undergo surgery before a period of rehabilitation with the club’s medical team. Everyone at Newcastle United wishes Lewis the very best with his surgery and recovery.”
The news is another blow to Newcastle boss Eddie Howe ahead of the Carabao Cup final against Liverpool on March 16.
Anthony Gordon will miss the match at Wembley through suspension after being sent off during the weekend’s FA Cup defeat by Brighton.
Hall has been one of Newcastle’s most dependable players this season, starting every Premier League game since September.
The defender, who joined Howe’s side from Chelsea last summer after a successful loan spell, made his senior debut for England in November.