Liverpool identify alternative to Xabi Alonso in search for next manager

Bayer Leverkusen’s Xabi Alonso and Sporting Lisbon’s Ruben Amorim are emerging as the main contenders in Liverpool’s search to replace Jurgen Klopp as manager.

While the Anfield club’s search is still at an early stage, many details have gradually been honed by chief executive Billy Hogan.

Alonso is now widely seen as the candidate they will push hardest to get, amid a revelatory season at Leverkusen. That race to win the club’s first ever title has at the same time afforded him huge space and time to decide his future, with virtually every major club in Europe now interested in the Basque manager. Several will want to offer him a role this summer, as all of Liverpool, Bayern Munich and Barcelona will be looking for managers, while there is still a chance that Manchester United and Real Madrid will be in the same position.

Should Alonso decide to go elsewhere, Amorim is currently seen as the most desirable candidate. The Portuguese coach has looked similarly impressive in restoring Sporting to glory after decades dominated by Benfica and Porto. He is currently seen as a likelier option than Brighton’s Roberto De Zerbi. Amirom is also attracting the interest of major clubs, although not to the degree of Alonso.

Liverpool are also looking for a sporting director, and the structure is expected to be altered in the wake of Klopp’s departure. The authority of the manager will likely be diluted, with more power returning to the technical staff.

The situation at other major clubs has suddenly accelerated the race, although Liverpool are determined to be decisive when necessary but also make the decision that is right for them.