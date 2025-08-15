Liverpool sign defender Giovanni Leoni from Parma

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Liverpool have taken their summer spending past the £300million mark after completing the signing of Parma’s 18-year-old defender Giovanni Leoni on a six-year contract.

The highly-rated Italy Under-19 international will cost an initial £26million plus add-ons and will go straight into Arne Slot’s squad to fill a gap which has seen the head coach operate in pre-season with just two fit centre-backs after selling Jarell Quansah to Bayer Leverkusen.

His signing is subject to international clearance and a work permit but he will be at Anfield for the Premier League opener against Bournemouth.

In 2023, after making his debut for Padova, Leoni said he was “inspired” by Virgil van Dijk and now he has a chance to learn from the Liverpool captain at close quarters.

Ibrahima Konate is Van Dijk’s established partner but Leoni will be vying with Joe Gomez, Liverpool’s longest-serving current player who has only just returned from injury, to challenge the France international.

“Because it’s one of the best clubs in the world it’s not possible to say no to this club,” he told liverpoolfc.com.

“I’m very happy to be here. It’s a really great sensation and I’m honoured to be here.

“I’m so honoured. I was very happy (about Liverpool being interested). When I saw this I said, ‘Wow, this is crazy.’.”

Liverpool also remain interested in Crystal Palace’s Marc Guehi, although discussions have stalled over a fee for a player in the final year of his contract.

Despite a significant outlay on eight players Liverpool have recouped almost £200m in sales following the departures of Luis Diaz, Darwin Nunez, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Jarell Quansah, Caoihmhin Kelleher, Tyler Morton and Nat Phillips.