Liverpool demolished Porto 5-1 to stay top of the table in Group B of this season’s Champions League.

Mo Salah opened the scoring from inside the six-yard box turning a parried Curtis Jones shot into the back of the net after Diogo Costa failed to cling onto the ball.

Sadio Mane had an equally easy finish meeting a cross from James Milner at the back post before Salah added a third, supplied once again by Jones.

Mehdi Taremi got one back for the hosts before Roberto Firmino came off the bench to score twice and put the result beyond doubt.

Here are the player ratings from Liverpool’s trip to Porto.

Liverpool

Alisson Becker – 6 – Could do nothing about the goal but stopped two weak efforts from Luis Diaz and made a sharp save to keep out Vitinha.

James Milner – 6 – Filling in at right-back for the injured Trent Alexander-Arnold did well to contend with Luis Diaz. Made a couple of good overlapping runs and got an assist for Mane’s goal.

Joel Matip – 6 – Confident on and off the ball, pressed and closed down quickly to regain possession and sent a couple of decent diagonal passes up to Mane.

Virgil van Dijk – 6 Stepped into midfield press and delivered several forward passes from deep to kickstart attacks. Defending crosses well, will be disappointed to concede.

Andy Robertson – 7 – Played high up the pitch and linked up well with Mane leading to second half shot that was saved by Diogo Costa.

Jordan Henderson – 7 – Impressive on his 400th appearance for Liverpool. Made several runs into the box and was denied by Diogo Costa from a free kick set piece.

Fabinho – 6 – Controlled the build-up play in midfield for Liverpool and knocked a pinpoint diagonal pass out to Milner to set up Mane’s goal.

Curtis Jones – 9 – The driving force behind Liverpool’s attacking play. Had a shot saved to set up the opening goal, before providing three more assists for his teammates.

Mo Salah – 8 – Popped up in the box in the right place at the right time for an easy tap-in to open the scoring and then calmly slotted the ball through the legs of Diogo Costa to add to his tally. Three goals in two Champions League matches now for Salah.

Diogo Jota – 6 – Worked hard to score with his best chance coming in the second half but he couldn’t beat Diogo Costa from the front edge of the box.

Sadio Mane – 8 – Scored his fifth goal in three games against Porto by meeting Milner’s cross at the back post. Linked up well with Robertson on the left and was the target man for long aerial passes.

Subs: Roberto Firmino (8), Takumi Minamino (6), Joe Gomez (5), Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (n/a), Divock Origi (n/a)