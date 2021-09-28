(Getty Images)

Liverpool head to Portugal to face FC Porto in their second Champions League group stage fixture of the season. The Reds beat AC Milan last time out, while their hosts this evening held Atletico Madrid to a goalless draw, the first of no doubt several intriguing results in what will be a very tight group.

Jurgen Klopp’s side remain unbeaten in all competitions this term and are top of the Premier League, a point clear after six games - and face reigning champions Manchester City at the weekend. Before that, though, they’ll want to get the job done on the European scene and put themselves in a strong position in Group B, which means trying to take all three points at the Estadio do Dragao.

The Reds’ boss is unconcerned by his team’s defending despite conceding three to Brentford in an enthralling draw at the weekend, though noted an improvement was required on Tuesday night:

“It’s not that much of a concern because I don’t think you should make these things bigger than they are – but we have to show a reaction, that’s for sure. It’s really tricky to win a football game when you are not defending on your highest level and that’s what we didn’t do. We spoke about it and we know we cannot do it like that. I think we have sorted it but we have to show it tomorrow.”

Follow all the build-up and live action from Porto vs Liverpool in the Champions League below: