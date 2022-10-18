Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Diogo Jota to miss World Cup after being ruled out for months with calf injury

The Portugal international suffered the injury in Liverpool’s win over Manchester City on Sunday.

Carl Markham
Tuesday 18 October 2022 14:18
Liverpool forward Diogo Jota will miss the World Cup with a calf injury (Peter Byrne/PA)
Liverpool forward Diogo Jota will miss the World Cup with a calf injury (Peter Byrne/PA)
(PA Wire)

Liverpool forward Diogo Jota will miss the World Cup after being ruled out for months with a calf injury.

The Portugal international was carried off on a stretcher late on in Sunday’s 1-0 victory over Manchester City.

“It’s really not good news about Diogo. Yes, he will miss the World Cup,” said Jurgen Klopp.

“(It’s a) pretty serious injury in the calf muscle and now the recovery process starts. That’s it pretty much.

Recommended

“That is the first diagnosis, which was pretty clear, and all the rest will now follow in the next few days.

“It is very sad news for the boy, and for us as well of course (and) for Portugal. But no (he doesn’t need an operation).

“(It will have a) big impact. So, now we can say that because he will not be in for a long time; we talk about months.

“So, we will see. I don’t want to put now a number on it because I always hope in the middle of the rehab there is a very positive development and we can cut days off the rehab phase, but it will be long.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in