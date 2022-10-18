Diogo Jota to miss World Cup after being ruled out for months with calf injury
The Portugal international suffered the injury in Liverpool’s win over Manchester City on Sunday.
Liverpool forward Diogo Jota will miss the World Cup after being ruled out for months with a calf injury.
The Portugal international was carried off on a stretcher late on in Sunday’s 1-0 victory over Manchester City.
“It’s really not good news about Diogo. Yes, he will miss the World Cup,” said Jurgen Klopp.
“(It’s a) pretty serious injury in the calf muscle and now the recovery process starts. That’s it pretty much.
“That is the first diagnosis, which was pretty clear, and all the rest will now follow in the next few days.
“It is very sad news for the boy, and for us as well of course (and) for Portugal. But no (he doesn’t need an operation).
“(It will have a) big impact. So, now we can say that because he will not be in for a long time; we talk about months.
“So, we will see. I don’t want to put now a number on it because I always hope in the middle of the rehab there is a very positive development and we can cut days off the rehab phase, but it will be long.”
