Adam Randell reflects on coming ‘full circle’ as Liverpool return to Plymouth

Midfielder Adam Randell was in the crowd the last time Plymouth shocked Liverpool in the FA Cup and is determined to create more history in a full-circle moment.

Argyle will host Arne Slot’s Premier League leaders on Sunday in a repeat of a memorable third-round tie in 2017.

Plymouth academy graduate Randell made the long trip up to Merseyside with his Dad to watch them battle to a goalless draw at Anfield before he was present at Home Park for a narrow 1-0 loss in the replay. Eight years later and he is set to captain his boyhood club against the same opposition.

“I went to watch the away game with my dad. I watched the home game as well so I was lucky enough to have that experience. That was really enjoyable for me just to watch, so to now hopefully be able to play in it is a full-circle moment,” Randell told the PA news agency.

“I would have been 16 or 17 around that time and every game I would watch, I remember wanting to be down on the pitch.

“You want to play against the best and compare yourself, so I definitely watched those games thinking I want to be down there and playing against them.

“We got the ticket through the academy at the time and I remember coming to the stadium, I think it was at 4am or something to travel up on the supporters’ coach on the day. I just remember being excited the whole way up and getting there seeing this massive stadium.

“The atmosphere on the day was brilliant and we managed to get the result and get the replay back at Home Park, which was massive for the club at the time.

“I remember Philippe Coutinho taking a corner down near me where I was sitting at the time and I was just amazed a player of his quality was here in front of me playing down at my local club.

“It was an unbelievable and unforgettable experience and the same thing will happen on Sunday, which is really good.”

I know everyone is absolutely buzzing and looking forward to it. I could probably fill the stadium with the number of people that have asked me for tickets, but it’s been incredible Adam Randell on the visit of Liverpool

Plymouth enter this fixture following a first Sky Bet Championship victory in three months after they beat West Brom in dramatic fashion last Saturday.

It has been a difficult campaign for Argyle, with Wayne Rooney’s high-profile tenure ending in December and the club bottom of the table with only five league wins this term.

New boss Miron Muslic has lifted spirits but Randell, who has captained the club in the last eight fixtures following Joe Edwards’ hamstring injury, conceded recent months had taken a toll on him.

Randell acknowledged: “It has been tough. I would be lying if I said it wasn’t. It has not been an easy period for us all year really.

“We’ve had a tough time and knowing it is my hometown club, it does affect me and I do find it hard at times. It has been a massive learning curve for me as well.

“Within my career I’ve been lucky to have a lot of positive moments and avoid a lot of negative ones, but this year has been a little bit different. It is something I have had to learn and adapt to. I felt like I have coped with it well so far.”

One special moment during a tough season was last month’s 1-0 win at Brentford and Randell can also draw on the experience of being involved in Plymouth’s extra-time defeat at Chelsea in 2022 before this weekend’s clash with Liverpool.

“The main thing I learnt that day is they are just human beings. They are just the same as us,” Randell insisted.

“It is another opportunity for us to prove to everyone we are not just a small team down in Plymouth that will get rolled over by bigger teams. We can go and compete with them.

“I know everyone is absolutely buzzing and looking forward to it. I could probably fill the stadium with the number of people that have asked me for tickets, but it’s been incredible.

“The atmosphere will be ridiculous and so loud. Everyone will love it and I’m sure they’ll get right behind us and cheer us all the way through.”