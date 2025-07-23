Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Next article

Liverpool complete signing of striker Hugo Ekitike from Eintracht Frankfurt

The striker scored 22 goals for Frankfurt in all competitions last season.

Pa Sport Staff
Wednesday 23 July 2025 23:03 BST
Hugo Ekitike has joined Liverpool from Eintracht Frankfurt (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Hugo Ekitike has joined Liverpool from Eintracht Frankfurt (Bradley Collyer/PA) (PA Wire)

Liverpool have completed the signing of striker Hugo Ekitike from Eintracht Frankfurt.

A deal was reached between the two clubs on Monday for the 23-year-old to join Arne Slot’s Premier League champions, which the PA news agency understands to be for a guaranteed £69million plus a potential £10million in add-ons.

The striker, who scored 22 goals for Frankfurt in all competitions last season, flew to England on Tuesday to undergo a medical ahead of the deal’s completion and will now travel to Asia to join his new Liverpool team-mates on their pre-season tour.

PA understands Newcastle and Manchester United had been interested in Ekitike, whose capture continues Liverpool’s summer spending spree.

Florian Wirtz arrived from Bayer Leverkusen in an initial £100m deal that could rise to £116m, while Jeremie Frimpong also joined from the German club in a £29.5m switch and Milos Kerkez left Bournemouth for £40m.

Giorgi Mamardashvili has also linked up with Liverpool after agreeing a move from Valencia last August, along with fellow goalkeepers Armin Pecsi and Freddie Woodman.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in