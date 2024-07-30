Support truly

Liverpool fc chief executive Billy Hogan is calling for the Premier League to remain strong when it comes to clubs breaking financial rules that have been designed to help clubs remain sustainable in the future.

Last season saw Everton, Nottingham Forest and Leicester City all fall foul of the Profit & Sustainability Rules (PSR) and as clubs navigate those rules - updated this year for spending caps and an anchor to the least affluent side in the top flight - Hogan wants the League to stand firm, despite the criticism from clubs.

“I think it is important that the rules have teeth and if clubs fall foul of that then the Premier League has a process to go through. We are supportive of those rules and being sustainable,” he said.

“We think that clubs should be run sustainably, not losing money.

“We are supportive of the new financial regulations and we’re working through those. The new system means changing from PSR to the squad-cost rule. That will come into play after this season.

“We have the most competitive and global league, and it’s important we keep it that way.”

French side Bordeaux recently filed for bankruptcy following the collapse of takeover talks with the Fenway Sports Group, who own Liverpool and are exploring a multi-club structure.

This approach along with the change in manager at Anfield are just one of many changes on the footballing side, with the arrival of Richard Hughes from Bournemouth as the sporting director and Pedro Marques from Benfica as the new technical director.

The Reds are currently on a preseason tour in USA, with new head coach Arne Slot seeing his side beat Real Betis 1-0 over the weekend. They will face Arsenal and Manchester United while Stateside, before playing Sevilla back at Anfield.

Liverpool have yet to make a senior signing this summer since Slot’s arrival.