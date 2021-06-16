Liverpool Premier League fixtures 2021/22: Full match schedule confirmed for next season
The full schedule for the 2021/22 season has been revealed
Liverpool’s fixtures for the 2021/22 Premier League season have been confirmed.
The Reds endured a difficult defence of their Premier League title with the season-ending injury Virgil van Dijk proving a hammer blow to their hopes of retaining their crown.
They did rally from a startling midseason slump, however, and managed to secure qualification for the Champions League with a third-place finish.
Now attentions turn to 2021/22 and attempts to wrestle back the Premier League title from rivals Manchester City.
The Reds begin against newly-promoted Norwich City at Carrow Road with the first game in front of their own supporters at Anfield will be Burnley the following week. A mouthwatering early-season clash against Chelsea is then next up.
Full 2021/22 fixture list
14/08/2021 15:00 Norwich City v Liverpool
21/08/2021 15:00 Liverpool v Burnley
28/08/2021 15:00 Liverpool v Chelsea
11/09/2021 15:00 Leeds United v Liverpool
18/09/2021 15:00 Liverpool v Crystal Palace
25/09/2021 15:00 Brentford v Liverpool
02/10/2021 15:00 Liverpool v Manchester City
16/10/2021 15:00 Watford v Liverpool
23/10/2021 15:00 Manchester United v Liverpool
30/10/2021 15:00 Liverpool v Brighton
06/11/2021 15:00 West Ham United v Liverpool
20/11/2021 15:00 Liverpool v Arsenal
27/11/2021 15:00 Liverpool v Southampton
30/11/2021 19:45 Everton v Liverpool
04/12/2021 15:00 Wolverhampton v Liverpool
11/12/2021 15:00 Liverpool v Aston Villa
15/12/2021 20:00 Liverpool v Newcastle United
18/12/2021 15:00 Tottenham Hotspur v Liverpool
26/12/2021 15:00 Liverpool v Leeds United
28/12/2021 15:00 Leicester City v Liverpool
01/01/2022 15:00 Chelsea v Liverpool
15/01/2022 15:00 Liverpool v Brentford
22/01/2022 15:00 Crystal Palace v Liverpool
09/02/2022 20:00 Liverpool v Leicester City
12/02/2022 15:00 Burnley v Liverpool
19/02/2022 15:00 Liverpool v Norwich City
26/02/2022 15:00 Arsenal v Liverpool
05/03/2022 15:00 Liverpool v West Ham United
12/03/2022 15:00 Brighton v Liverpool
19/03/2022 15:00 Liverpool v Manchester United
02/04/2022 15:00 Liverpool v Watford
09/04/2022 15:00 Manchester City v Liverpool
16/04/2022 15:00 Aston Villa v Liverpool
23/04/2022 15:00 Liverpool v Everton
30/04/2022 15:00 Newcastle United v Liverpool
07/05/2022 15:00 Liverpool v Tottenham Hotspur
15/05/2022 15:00 Southampton v Liverpool
22/05/2022 16:00 Liverpool v Wolverhampton
