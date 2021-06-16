Liverpool’s fixtures for the 2021/22 Premier League season have been confirmed.

The Reds endured a difficult defence of their Premier League title with the season-ending injury Virgil van Dijk proving a hammer blow to their hopes of retaining their crown.

They did rally from a startling midseason slump, however, and managed to secure qualification for the Champions League with a third-place finish.

Now attentions turn to 2021/22 and attempts to wrestle back the Premier League title from rivals Manchester City.

The Reds begin against newly-promoted Norwich City at Carrow Road with the first game in front of their own supporters at Anfield will be Burnley the following week. A mouthwatering early-season clash against Chelsea is then next up.

Full 2021/22 fixture list

14/08/2021 15:00 Norwich City v Liverpool

21/08/2021 15:00 Liverpool v Burnley

28/08/2021 15:00 Liverpool v Chelsea

11/09/2021 15:00 Leeds United v Liverpool

18/09/2021 15:00 Liverpool v Crystal Palace

25/09/2021 15:00 Brentford v Liverpool

02/10/2021 15:00 Liverpool v Manchester City

16/10/2021 15:00 Watford v Liverpool

23/10/2021 15:00 Manchester United v Liverpool

30/10/2021 15:00 Liverpool v Brighton

06/11/2021 15:00 West Ham United v Liverpool

20/11/2021 15:00 Liverpool v Arsenal

27/11/2021 15:00 Liverpool v Southampton

30/11/2021 19:45 Everton v Liverpool

04/12/2021 15:00 Wolverhampton v Liverpool

11/12/2021 15:00 Liverpool v Aston Villa

15/12/2021 20:00 Liverpool v Newcastle United

18/12/2021 15:00 Tottenham Hotspur v Liverpool

26/12/2021 15:00 Liverpool v Leeds United

28/12/2021 15:00 Leicester City v Liverpool

01/01/2022 15:00 Chelsea v Liverpool

15/01/2022 15:00 Liverpool v Brentford

22/01/2022 15:00 Crystal Palace v Liverpool

09/02/2022 20:00 Liverpool v Leicester City

12/02/2022 15:00 Burnley v Liverpool

19/02/2022 15:00 Liverpool v Norwich City

26/02/2022 15:00 Arsenal v Liverpool

05/03/2022 15:00 Liverpool v West Ham United

12/03/2022 15:00 Brighton v Liverpool

19/03/2022 15:00 Liverpool v Manchester United

02/04/2022 15:00 Liverpool v Watford

09/04/2022 15:00 Manchester City v Liverpool

16/04/2022 15:00 Aston Villa v Liverpool

23/04/2022 15:00 Liverpool v Everton

30/04/2022 15:00 Newcastle United v Liverpool

07/05/2022 15:00 Liverpool v Tottenham Hotspur

15/05/2022 15:00 Southampton v Liverpool

22/05/2022 16:00 Liverpool v Wolverhampton