Until this moment, the end-of-season recurrence in Liverpool had come with an added jeopardy over the past decade. The pageant of the team bus crawling down Anfield Road ahead of their final home game, emerging gradually from the red mist, arrived alongside the war cry of thousands, scaling the trees and scaffolding to the side. The smell of pure sulphur, flares forming the richest of scarlet red air, came with an added whiff of worry. Fans congregating in the city drank lager and Guinness, stimulated perhaps more in hope than expectation.

Yet on this spring Sunday in 2025? Something new.

This time, there was no angst. No final-day jangling of nerves. No chaos or confusion on the terraces. The old-school radios and earphones were left in the junk box. Because this time, to those with an L postcode and the many flocking from beyond the borders, there was an inexorable party in town. And they were all here to attend, with or without an invite.

Liverpool team bus arrives at Anfield ahead of potential title clincher against Tottenham

Yet perhaps most pivotally of all, there was no global pandemic. Five years on from the Premier League title celebration Liverpool fans were denied en masse – and 35 years or 12,783 days since their last top-flight title with spectators in the stands – a sea of red rejoiced and basked and drunk and laughed under the blue sky on this merriest of Merseyside occasions.

To understand the euphoric Anfield scenes at the climax of what was, ultimately and inevitably, an utterly dominant victory against a beleaguered Tottenham side, you have to take it back to two dates: 28 April 1990 and 25 June 2020.

The former: Alan Hansen is the captain as Liverpool claim their 18th first division title, their 10th in 15 years, after a 2-1 win against QPR. No need for elation or elaboration here: this was the norm.

The latter? Jordan Henderson dons the armband as Liverpool land their 19th top-flight title, their first in 30 years. In the gloomiest of times, amid Covid and all the social distancing and clapping and garden get-togethers that came with it, the squad celebrated at Formby Hall Hotel in their own tight-knit bubble. The best of a bad situation; not the jamboree they all wanted.

So, to the present, where they came from near and afar. On the morning train from London, a crackerjack of excitement. I get chatting to one fan who’s flown in overnight from Santa Cruz in California; an Irishman called Paul Kiely, who made the call to travel only on Thursday after Arsenal’s draw with Crystal Palace. Present at the last five Champions League finals, the 54-year-old wasn’t missing this domestic day of coronation.

open image in gallery A fan celebrates Liverpool's 20th top-flight title ( Kieran Jackson/The Independent )

open image in gallery Red mist still filled the skies after full-time ( Kieran Jackson/The Independent )

“We’ve waited for so long,” says the Main Stand ticket holder, who passes his seat to family and fellow members when unable to attend. He hails from Ballina in County Mayo; with a mother who grew up 20 miles down the road, it is a suitably “small-world” start to my day.

“It’s an unusual one today because of what happened with Covid in 2020,” he adds. “I will be nervous until it’s almost impossible… but when it comes, it will be such an outpouring of relief.”

He speaks of multiple trips back-and-forth across the Atlantic to watch Liverpool. Of a pandemic spent in Ireland, living with his American wife and two kids in Airbnb accommodation, celebrating the 2020 title with champagne in a random garden. But also of a Californian community who watch Premier League football in the early hours every weekend. You don’t need to be a local to appreciate the significance of this moment.

“I have friends who are Manchester United supporters and 20 has always been the number,” he says. “They didn’t care about Liverpool winning a trophy in Europe or a cup… they just didn’t want us to hit 20. To us, it’s a huge thing to be back on our perch.”

Upon our arrival at Lime Street station, the merchandise enthusiasts are not missing the tune of the day. There is a buck or two to make.

“20-time champions scarves, mate,” one remarked, more an instruction than a question. “Cash or card?”

Four hours before kick-off, there was simply a sizzle of activity in the city-centre Concert Square; like a kettle primed and ready, only just flicked on. But meandering around St Anne Street, up the hill across Everton Park and down through red-decked banners and Jerzy Dudek-themed garages on Kemp Avenue, the kettle was ready to burst. Pubs made for Liverpool matchdays – The Sandon ahead, The Albert to the left, The Arkles Albert to the right – were full to the rafters, ready to be drank dry.

open image in gallery A garage in Liverpool in tribute to former goalkeeper Jerzy Dudek ( Kieran Jackson/The Independent )

open image in gallery Liverpool turned red after the title win ( Getty Images )

“How much was that top online then,” one fan asks his pal, sporting a mid-1990s replica shirt. “Online? I f****** bought this at the time, must’ve been baggy on me then! Little did I know it’d be 25 years until we’d win it again.”

That sense of longing was tangible in every chant and every face. But after the preamble and the cacophony of noise came 90 minutes of unbridled sporting joy.

Well, 86 minutes, accounting for the four-minute spell in which Spurs led in the first half. Dominic Solanke’s headed opener? Not in the coronation script.

But a quickfire response in the shape of goals from Luis Diaz, Alexis Mac Allister and Cody Gakpo resuscitated the festivities, before Mohamed Salah stole the show with a goal and a selfie that was be shared and reposted long into the night. Liverpool are champions – and 15 points clear with four games to go, champions at a canter.

open image in gallery Salah celebrated with a jubilant crowd and took a selfie after scoring his goal ( Getty Images )

“I was desperate for all the fans around the world, for the fans here, and for us as well,” said Virgil van Dijk, when asked about winning the championship at Anfield with the terraces full, as he joined Hansen and Henderson as a title-winning captain before him.

Arne Slot, post-Jurgen Klopp appreciation, had his own message too: “Let’s forget it’s the second in 35 years, it’s the second in five years.”

And as the sun slowly set on this red parade, the party was still in full swing afterwards. Friends of friends joined together, spread around the Shankly Gates and across Stanley Park, hearts full and voices grand. For one local steward, who’ll remain anonymous, the ultimate day of days at Anfield brought a burst of jubilation, amid a journey where he is undergoing chemotherapy after a recent cancer diagnosis.

open image in gallery Liverpool fans celebrated in style ( PA Wire )

“I was desperate for us not to win it last week away from home or in midweek,” he says. “To do it in front of the crowd is perfect, given last time was behind closed doors.”

Trudging away from the stadium, tiptoeing around throngs celebrating seemingly until dawn, a closing shot of a fan being held up by his two mates is an indication of the hangover a sleep away.

It will be some comedown on Monday. Next-to-all of them will say it was worth it. Because in 2020, cocooned in their homes, they were told they’d be together again. And now they are.