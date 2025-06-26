Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
Liverpool pre-season friendlies 2025: Full schedule and results

Liverpool won the Premier League last season in Arne Slot’s first campaign at the helm

Will Castle
Thursday 26 June 2025 15:52 BST
Liverpool will use pre-season to kick back into gear as they set their sights on defending their Premier League title next term.

Arne Slot led the Reds to a record-equalling 20th league crown in his debut season at the club, topping the table to write himself into Liverpool folklore.

The Dutchman isn’t ready to settle with past success, however, with the club engaging in a summer recruitment drive that has so far seen Jeremie Frimpong come through the door, followed by Florian Wirtz and now Milos Kerkez.

Hoping to embark on an era of dominance, Slot will use pre-season to prepare his side for the title defence that lies ahead, which kicks off on August 15 against Bournemouth.

Here’s everything you need to know about Liverpool’s pre-season fixtures.

When does Liverpool’s pre-season begin?

Liverpool’s pre-season starts on July 7 when players return to the AXA Training Centre, six days ahead of their first friendly.

They will then fly to Asia for their pre-season tour of the Far East on July 27.

Liverpool pre-season fixtures

All kick-off times BST

July 13: Preston - Deepdale Stadium, Preston, kick-off 3pm

July 26: AC Milan - Kai Tak Sports Park, Hong Kong, kick-off 12:30pm

July 30: Yokohama FM - Nissan Stadium, Yokohama, kick-off 11:30am

August 4: Athletic Bilbao (two games) - Anfield, Liverpool, kick-off 5pm and 8pm

