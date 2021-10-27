Liverpool will look to take their impressive form into the Carabao Cup tonight as Jurgen Klopp’s side travel to face Preston North End in the last 16 at Deepdale.

Since returning from the international break, Liverpool have thrashed Watford 5-0, won at Atletico Madrid in the Champions Legaue, and secured their biggest-ever win at Old Trafford as they dismantled rivals Manchester United, again by 5-0, on Sunday.

Mohamed Salah netted a hat-trick and has now scored in 10 consecutive appearances for the Reds, but he isn’t expected to feature this evening with Klopp likely to rotate his side as he did in the previous round against Norwich.

Preston have made a slow start to the Championship and sit 19th after winning just two of their last 10 fixtures under manager Frankie McAvoy.

Here’s all you need to know ahead of the last-16 tie.

When is Preston vs Liverpool?

The match will kick off at 7:45pm on Wednesday 27 October.

How can I watch it?

It will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and Premier League, with coverage starting at 7pm. If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content.

What is the team news?

It would not be a surprise to see Liverpool make 11 changes from their 5-0 win at Old Trafford, although Jurgen Klopp has a number of injury problems in midfield which may force him to change his plans.

After they were already without Fabinho and Thiago for the visit to United, Liverpool then lost Naby Keita and James Milner to injuries, while Harvey Elliot is a long-term absentee.

Kaide Gordon, Conor Bradley and Tyler Morton will all be hoping to be involved once again for the Reds.

Possible line-ups

Preston: Iversen; Storey, Bauer, Hughes; Barkhueizen, Whiteman, Ledson, Earl; Johnson, Sinclair, Jakobsen

Liverpool: Kelleher; Williams, Konate, Gomez, Tsimikas; Jones, Henderson, Oxlade-Chamberlain; Minamino, Origi, Gordon

Odds

Preston: 7/1

Draw: 9/2

Liverpool: 1/3

Prediction

Even with a number of changes expected, if Liverpool play as well as they did in the previous round against Norwich, the Reds should progress to the quarter-finals. Preston 0-2 Liverpool