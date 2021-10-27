After thrashing Manchester United 5-0 on Sunday, Liverpool will look to carry their momentum into the Carabao Cup as they face Preston North End in the last 16 at Deepdale tonight.

Mohamed Salah scored a hat-trick and the Reds secured their biggest-ever victory at Old Trafford in a remarkable afternoon, as Jurgen Klopp’s side continued their unbeaten start to the campaign.

Liverpool progressed past Norwich in the previous round to reach this stage and Klopp could offer further opportunities to the likes of 16-year-old Kaide Gordon tonight, who impressed in the 3-0 win at Carrow Road last month.

Preston, who beat Cheltenham to reach this stage, sit 19th in the Championship, 38 places behind Liverpool in the pyramid with the Reds trailing leaders Chelsea by a point in the Premier League.

Here’s everything you need to know before the match tonight.

When is Preston vs Liverpool?

The match will kick off at 7:45pm on Wednesday 27 October.

How can I watch it?

It will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and Premier League, with coverage starting at 7pm. If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

What is the team news?

It would not be a surprise to see Liverpool make 11 changes from their 5-0 win at Old Trafford, although Jurgen Klopp has a number of injury problems in midfield which may force him to change his plans.

After they were already without Fabinho and Thiago for the visit to United, Liverpool then lost Naby Keita and James Milner to injuries, while Harvey Elliot is a long-term absentee.

Kaide Gordon, Conor Bradley and Tyler Morton will all be hoping to be involved once again for the Reds.

Possible line-ups

Preston: Iversen; Storey, Bauer, Hughes; Barkhueizen, Whiteman, Ledson, Earl; Johnson, Sinclair, Jakobsen

Liverpool: Kelleher; Williams, Konate, Gomez, Tsimikas; Jones, Henderson, Oxlade-Chamberlain; Minamino, Origi, Gordon

Odds

Preston: 7/1

Draw: 9/2

Liverpool: 1/3

Prediction

Even with a number of changes expected, if Liverpool play as well as they did in the previous round against Norwich, the Reds should progress to the quarter-finals. Preston 0-2 Liverpool