Liverpool are the best in Europe right now — and two understudies are key

A few weeks ago, it was possible to look at Arne Slot’s seemingly impressive start at Liverpool, adopt a sceptical tone and ask who they had really beaten. And now an eloquent answer can be provided in two words: Real Madrid. The kings of Europe, to borrow Pep Guardiola’s phrase, the Champions League holders, the side even Jurgen Klopp never beat.

Some 19 games into his reign, Slot has 17 wins. He already has two great Anfield European nights, the champions of first Germany and now Spain defeated, and Liverpool top the Champions League, their claim to be the best team in Europe right now reinforced not merely by victory but by the manner of it. More energetic and more ambitious than Real, they overcame them for the first time in 15 years.

They did so with starring roles from two of Slot’s understudies. Conor Bradley set up a goal, Caoimhin Kelleher saved a penalty, from Kylian Mbappe no less. Yet even as Mohamed Salah equalled Mbappe in an unwanted respect, spurning his own spot kick, he outworked him, setting the tone for the evening by tracking back to dispossess the Frenchman in the fourth minute and instigating a move that ended with Darwin Nunez having a shot cleared off the line by Raul Asencio.

open image in gallery Conor Bradley and Caoimhin Kelleher shone against Madrid ( Reuters )

open image in gallery Salah and Mbappe both missed penalties – but one stood above the other ( Action Images via Reuters )

And Salah’s miss mattered not. Liverpool got their goals from others: from the replacement Cody Gakpo and, before then, from the probable man of the match. A couple of years ago, Klopp described Jude Bellingham as a “golden cow”, almost a mythical midfielder. The Englishman resisted Liverpool’s overtures and headed to Madrid. When he belatedly made it to Anfield, he was upstaged by a player who may only have been signed because Liverpool could not get Bellingham.

Alexis Mac Allister was magnificent, bringing class and craft, creativity and a cool finish for the opener. It came as Liverpool applied pressure, Real eventually caving when Mac Allister swapped passes with Bradley, ghosting into the penalty area, and angling a shot past Thibaut Courtois when the goalkeeper had been looking unbeatable. A minute earlier, a combination of the midfielder and the right-back would have yielded a breakthrough but for a brilliant save, Courtois clawing away Bradley’s header after Mac Allister’s cross.

Bradley was denied his moment then, but not seconds later. Not in the first half, either, when Mbappe was in full flight, only to be halted by a flying, forceful tackle from the Northern Irishman. “One Conor Bradley,” echoed around Anfield then, and several times thereafter. If this was his masterpiece, it meant Liverpool did not miss the Real target Trent Alexander-Arnold. Bradley’s night had a cruel end: seemingly hamstrung after one sprint too many, he was replaced by Joe Gomez.

open image in gallery Anfield erupted with Mac Allister’s goal ( Action Images via Reuters )

open image in gallery Gakpo doubled Liverpool’s lead after the missed penalties ( Reuters )

The absences of Alexander-Arnold, an unused substitute, Alisson and Diogo Jota should put Real’s injuries in context. They were without Vinicius Junior, Rodrygo, Eder Militao, David Alaba, Aurelien Tchouameni and Dani Carvajal, but Liverpool were not at full strength, either. They did not need to be to beat Real.

And they still had sufficient depth that a substitute scored, Gakpo rising above Luka Modric to head in Andy Robertson’s cross; there was something wrong with Real’s set-piece defending when the diminutive 39-year-old was jumping with Gakpo.

But there was something wrong with Real all night: where they may have felt themselves patient, they were passive. Neither adjective could be applied to Darwin Nunez, who led the line for Liverpool in inimitable fashion. He could have had a first-half hat-trick, with Courtois – aided by Asencio – making two vital saves. Liverpool’s nemesis in the 2022 final, Courtois threatened to reprise that role.

open image in gallery Mbappe’s nightmare start at Madrid continued ( Action Images via Reuters )

open image in gallery Salah’s miss was a shock as well ( Reuters )

If anyone was entitled to think of revenge, perhaps it was Salah, after he was stretchered out of the 2018 final. He was dynamic without delivering the goal he merited. The Egyptian won his spot kick, surging 30 yards before being upended by Ferland Mendy, but missed it, blazing his shot into the advertising hoardings. His penalty was more out than in, in his own words.

But he was altogether superior to Mbappe. The defence took it in turns to halt him: first Bradley, then Virgil van Dijk, then Ibrahima Konate made fine saves. Then came Kelleher’s heroics from the penalty spot. For the second time in two games, Robertson conceded a spot kick, looking clumsy as he clipped Lucas Vazquez. But Kelleher saved again; the fact it came after an hour and it was his first stop was an indictment of Real.

The in-form Irishman went on to make three more and Liverpool have still only conceded once in the Champions League, after three minutes of their campaign. A shutout since then has now spanned 447 minutes. Now they can add Real to AC Milan, Bologna, RB Leipzig and Bayer Leverkusen on their list of scalps. It has grown more impressive in recent weeks. But Real, because they are Real, represent the biggest and best so far.