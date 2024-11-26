Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Liverpool host Real Madrid in the Champions League on Wednesday night in the first of a series of fixtures that could be pivotal to their season.

The season may only be a few months old but upcoming fixtures against title contenders Manchester City and local rivals Everton, either side of a difficult match away at Newcastle, could prove vital come May, though Arne Slot’s side must contend with a visit from the European champions before that.

The Reds sit top of both the Premier League and the Champions League tables at the moment, and they welcome a Madrid side that is second in La Liga, four points adrift of leaders Barcelona.

Los Blancos are 18th in the new league table in Europe, having lost 3-1 to AC Milan last time out, and they have suffered some notable injuries in recent weeks, meaning Liverpool are firm favourites ahead of the match an Anfield.

Nevertheless, recent fixture congestion means that Liverpool also have some major injury issues to contend with.

Liverpool team news

The Reds have been without Alisson since the win over Crystal Palace in early October, and it is currently unknown when the Brazilian will return, though he has rejoined first-team training. Arne Slot has not specified when he’ll return, though with Kelleher in great form, there is no need to rush the ‘keeper back.

open image in gallery Caoimhin Kelleher is currently deputising for injured Liverpool keeper Alisson Becker (pictured) ( PA Wire )

In defence, Trent Alexander-Arnold has been the notable absentee, having sat out the win over Southampton. Slot said the full-back isn’t training yet, but could return “in between” the matches with Madrid and City. Conor Bradley will likely deputise as he did against the Saints, with Ibrahima Konate, Virgil van Dijk and Andy Robertson likely making up the rest of the back line.

In midfield, Curtis Jones and Ryan Gravenberch started in the defensive roles last weekend, and the Dutchman will likely retain his place, though Alexis Mac Allister could replace Jones as he did mid-match.

It is in the forward positions where there are a few more questions to be asked, with Mohamed Salah and Darwin Nunez almost certain to keep their places thanks to great form and an injury to Diogo Jota (with Slot suggested the Portuguese was still some way off a return).

Dominik Szoboszlai started and scored in the advanced midfield position at the weekend, so he will expect to keep his place, while Cody Gakpo could be replaced by Luis Diaz depending on Slot’s chosen tactics.

Real Madrid team news

The big news coming out of Madrid is that Vinicius Jr will miss the match against Liverpool after picking up a hamstring injury, and he may well miss around a month of action.

open image in gallery Vinicius Jr will miss the Champions League clash ( Getty Images )

Carlo Ancelotti’s side have already seen some high-profile injuries this season, with club captain Dani Carvajal and key centre-back Eder Militao both suffering ACL injuries. In addition, David Alaba remains out until at least the new year with his own cruciate ligament tear.

This means that Madrid will likely field a makeshift defence as they did at the weekend, with Antonio Rudiger and Ferland Mendy the two recognised starters, and Fede Valverde covering at right-back. Academy prospect Raul Asensio could continue at centre-back.

In midfield, a long-term ankle issue for Aurelien Tchouameni means that Dani Ceballos and Eduardo Camavinga will likely play in the defensive midfield roles, while Jude Bellingham could play in the more offensive position that he has often been deployed in.

That injury to Vinicius Jr means that Kylian Mbappe could be used in his favoured position on the left, though the fact that Rodrygo is also out means that the Frenchman may spearhead the attack once again.

Arda Guler will likely be used on the right of midfield, with Brahim Diaz potentially deployed centrally if Mbappe is deployed down the left.