Liverpool owner John W Henry said the Merseyside club is not for sale now.

Henry and Fenway Sports Group had revealed in November that the club was on the market but now it is more likely they get a minority investor. The American consortium are in talks with possible partners.

FSG bought Liverpool for £300 million in 2010 and may have been looking for £4 billion to sell the club but, unlike Manchester United, they are not thought to have received any concrete offers and will now concentrate on finding someone to purchase a smaller share of the club.

Henry told the Boston Sports Journal: “I know there has been a lot of conversation and quotes about LFC, but I keep to the facts: we merely formalised an ongoing process.

“Will we be in England forever? No. Are we selling LFC? No. Are talking with investors about LFC? Yes. Will something happen there? I believe so, but it won’t be a sale. Have we sold anything in the past 20-plus years?”

RedBird Capital Partners took a £533m stake in FSG itself - not Liverpool specifically - in 2021, while NBA star LeBron James is a minority shareholder of the Anfield club.

There had been speculation over several parties intending to bid for the outright purchase of Liverpool, though it now appears that will not be the case judging by Henry’s comments.

Liverpool have endured a difficult 2022/23 campaign on the pitch but have won their last two games and play Real Madrid in the Champions League on Tuesday night.