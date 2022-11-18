Liverpool owners confirm they are ‘exploring a sale’ of club
Chairman Tom Werner has confirmed Fenway Sports Group is exploring selling Liverpool but could yet remain in control for “quite a while”.
It emerged earlier this month that FSG was looking at attracting new investment into the club and had not ruled out the possibility of a sale.
In his first public comments on the matter, Werner told the Boston Globe: “We’re exploring a sale but there’s no urgency, no time frame for us, and, as far as I’m concerned, it’s business as usual. One outcome could be our continued stewardship for quite a while.”
FSG partner Sam Kennedy has also revealed there has been significant interest both from potential investors seeking to buy the club and those looking at a minority stake.
“It is early days in terms of exploring possibilities for possible investment into Liverpool,” he said. “There has been a lot of interest from numerous potential partners considering investment into the club.”
FSG, then New England Sports Ventures, bought Liverpool for £300million in 2010.
Forbes now values the club at around £3.5bn, and a weak pound currently makes the Premier League club more attractive to overseas investors.
