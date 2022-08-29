Sander Berge: Liverpool ‘consider move for Sheffield United midfielder’
The Reds are keen to strengthen in midfield after a mixed start to the season
What the papers say
Meanwhile, The Guardian writes that the Blues have also reignited a pursuit of 29-year-old Crystal Palace forward Wilfried Zaha. But the paper adds that 33-year-old Barcelona striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is still their priority.
On outgoings, the Daily Mail reports Ajax are looking at Chelsea winger Hakim Ziyech. The 29-year-old is being weighed up as a replacement for Antony, who is set to leave for United.
And Liverpool are considering a move for 29-year-old Sheffield United midfielder Sander Berge, according to the Yorkshire Post.
Social media round-up
Players to watch
Trevoh Chalobah: Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano reports the 23-year-old defender will not leave Chelsea this summer despite talks taking place with Inter Milan, AC Milan and RB Leipzig.
Ethan Ampadu: But Romano also writes that Chelsea will let 21-year-old midfielder Ampadu go to Italian side Spezia on a loan deal.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies