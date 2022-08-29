Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

What the papers say

Meanwhile, The Guardian writes that the Blues have also reignited a pursuit of 29-year-old Crystal Palace forward Wilfried Zaha. But the paper adds that 33-year-old Barcelona striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is still their priority.

On outgoings, the Daily Mail reports Ajax are looking at Chelsea winger Hakim Ziyech. The 29-year-old is being weighed up as a replacement for Antony, who is set to leave for United.

And Liverpool are considering a move for 29-year-old Sheffield United midfielder Sander Berge, according to the Yorkshire Post.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Trevoh Chalobah: Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano reports the 23-year-old defender will not leave Chelsea this summer despite talks taking place with Inter Milan, AC Milan and RB Leipzig.

Ethan Ampadu: But Romano also writes that Chelsea will let 21-year-old midfielder Ampadu go to Italian side Spezia on a loan deal.