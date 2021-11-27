Diogo Jota among the goals as Liverpool ease past Southampton

Diogo Jota scored twice as Liverpool turned up the pressure on leaders Chelsea with a 4-0 victory over Southampton

Saints were dispatched as comfortably as Arsenal were a week earlier as Jurgen Klopp’s side moved to within a point of the top.

Jota gobbled up two tap-ins within the first half an hour, Thiago Alcantara made it two in two games shortly before half-time and Virgil Van Dijk killed off any hopes of a Southampton comeback just after the break.

Fine goals from Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli saw Arsenal dispatch Newcastle 2-0 at the Emirates Stadium.

England forward Saka capped a neat move to put Arsenal ahead before his replacement Martinelli killed the contest with just his second touch.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang managed to hit a post from a yard out before Saka slotted home the opener.

Then Martinelli latched onto Takehiro Tomiyasu’s chipped pass into the inside-right channel and delivered a first-time finish of genuine quality.

Bukayo Saka helped Arsenal to victory (John Walton/PA) (PA Wire)

Newcastle’s winless league run extended to 13 games in an already desperate campaign, with not even new boss Eddie Howe’s touchline presence, following his absence due to Covid-19, enough to turn the tide.

Steven Gerrard got the better of Patrick Vieira in the battle of the Premier League greats after goals from Matt Targett and John McGinn secured a 2-1 win for Aston Villa at Crystal Palace.

An early goal by Targett put Villa in the ascendency and McGinn wrapped up a deserved three points late on before Marc Guehi netted a consolation for the hosts in stoppage time.

Steven Gerrard celebrated after another win (Jonathan Brady/PA) (PA Wire)

Wolves held off a late Norwich challenge to secure a point in a goalless draw at Carrow Road.

Dean Smith’s tenure at the City helm had got off to a winning start with a 2-1 home win at Southampton, and it was followed up by a significant point against a top-half Wolves team.

Teemu Pukki had the best chance of the match when one-on-one with Jose Sa, but he fired too close to the Wolves keeper.