Liverpool to meet Reds’ fan group Spirit of Shankly to repair damaged relationship

Liverpool’s hierarchy will meet supporters’ group Spirit of Shankly in a bid to start rebuilding trust following the club’s involvement in the now failed European Super League.

Reds chief executive Billy Hogan will meet members of the group on Tuesday to discuss how to move forward amid growing animosity between the board and the fans following the latest ill-judged episode from John W Henry.

“It is an encouraging first step as the club attempt to restore fans’ faith and need for positive change,” said an SOS statement, which expects talks to continue in the coming weeks.

Liverpool are the first of the rebel clubs to publicly agree to meet fans, brought about after SoS wrote to Hogan with the results of a survey in which members overwhelmingly (89 per cent) called for greater engagement and supporter-led representation at board level.

Responding to the group, Hogan wrote: “It is positive that SOS has opted to re-engage with the club as it will allow the necessary conversations to take place, for views to be aired and, hopefully, for workable solutions to be found in keeping with the best interests of the club.”