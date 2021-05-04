Liverpool supporters’ group Spirit of Shankly reveals positive meeting with club hierarchy

Supporters' group Spirit of Shankly believe their first meeting with Liverpool's hierarchy was positive after they submitted a four-point plan to improve fan engagement.

Members of the group sat down with Reds chief executive Billy Hogan and other club staff to discuss how to move forward after the growing disconnect between board and fanbase peaked with the 'big six' plans for the now failed breakaway European Super League.

They have asked for two SOS representatives to be introduced at board level in relation to issues that impact fans and the Anfield community, a formal agreement to to improve collaboration and supporter engagement and involvement, and for owners Fenway Sports Group and the club to collaborate with SOS to lead the reform agenda ahead of the forthcoming national fan-led review.

SOS also made a request for a commitment that any costs incurred in relation to their failed Super League involvement will be funded solely by the owners and not by the club, pointing out that the Kroenke family have already pledged this at Arsenal.

"These motions were acknowledged, and received, by LFC. They have taken these away for discussion and will respond formally to SOS with a further local meeting expected in the coming days," said an SOS statement.

"This initial consultation was positive and both parties agreed there is a need for a new structure leading to meaningful and lasting supporter engagement."

Liverpool are the first of the rebel clubs to publicly agree to meet fans, brought about after SOS wrote to Hogan with the results of a survey in which members overwhelmingly (89 per cent) called for greater engagement and supporter-led representation at board level.

Responding to the group, Hogan wrote: "It is positive that SOS has opted to re-engage with the club as it will allow the necessary conversations to take place, for views to be aired and, hopefully, for workable solutions to be found in keeping with the best interests of the club."

PA